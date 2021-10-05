Winning Powerball ticket sold in California
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at an Albertsons grocery store in California. The jackpot was nearly $700 million.
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at an Albertsons grocery store in California. The jackpot was nearly $700 million.
What, you think you're going somewhere? Alone? Without me?
Is Target your happy place? Do you love being able to stock up on everything from paper goods to home décor in one stop? This week's Target ad has everything you need to get set for fall...
The jackpot swelled to the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history after no one had won the big prize since June.
Is your dog staring and barking at seemingly nothing because there's a ghost? Or is there some other explanation? We spoke with experts on the spooky subject.
A cute and actually big rug that's under $100? Are we being punked?
Amazon is getting a headstart on the holiday season by releasing mega deals this month. The jumbo e-commerce platform unveiled areas where consumers can snag significant savings when shopping for...
For many, the 2020 holidays were not very merry due to the global pandemic. And though the pandemic is still going strong, Americans are ready to celebrate this year -- and generously shell out cash...
These photos of animals - from whales to squirrels - are guaranteed to make you smile.
Finally, you can get smooth bedding without an iron. The post Don’t have an iron?
The Vermicular frying pan lives up to the hype—and the price tag.
There's a gift for every kind of kid, from toddlers and young children to pre-teens and young adults. With our top picks, you'll have them all covered.
A single ticket sold in California matched all numbers drawn Monday and was the lucky winner of a Powerball jackpot of nearly $700M, officials said.
20 of the most popular items our reader bought from Amazon, including LEGO advent calendars, AirPods, air purifiers, coffee makers and more.
For the toys that every child will want, the time to start shopping is now.
Fostering a kitten or puppy can be incredibly hard. But having a golden retriever-Saint Bernard mix helping out makes it easier.
Disney just released limited-edition 'Hocus Pocus' dolls, featuring Winifred and her spell book, Sarah and the Black Flame Candle, and Mary and her vacuum.
For your holiday shopping in 2021, we bet what your giftee really wants is something cozy. From robes to slippers, here are the best cozy gifts.
No one has claimed the prizes yet.
Do you recognize it?
Forget Evergrande. The talk of the town on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform on Monday was a small blue shark named Blahaj.