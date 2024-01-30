A winning Powerball ticket was sold at gas station in South Carolina. Check your numbers

There was no grand prize winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone in the Palmetto State bought a ticket that matched enough numbers for a seven-figure jackpot, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

A $1,000,000 winning Powerball game was sold at a gas station in Aiken County, according to Tuesday’s release.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

The ticket that was one number shy of winning the Powerball grand prize was sold at the Windsor Shell gas station/convenience store at 4467 Charleston Highway, lottery officials said.

The million dollar winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers in Monday’s drawing, according to the release.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 39, 41, 43, 49, 64 and Powerball: 4.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching five white ball numbers for the $1 million prize are 1-in-11,688,054, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

When the ticket is claimed, the gas station is expected to receive a $10,000 commission for selling the winning game.

In addition to the $1 million winning game, more than 8,000 other players in South Carolina won prizes in Monday’s drawing, according to the release.

Because there was no grand prize winner, the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be $188 million, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.