Winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia, officials say. Here’s where and what to know

A Georgia Powerball player won a sizable prize in the lottery game’s latest drawing.

A winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at Liberty City Convenience in Savannah ahead of the Monday, Feb. 26 drawing, a Georgia Lottery spokesperson told McClatchy News.

The winning numbers on Feb. 26 were 24, 29, 42, 51, 54 and red Powerball 16, according to the game’s website. The lucky winner matched four white balls and the red ball to win the $50,000 prize.

Georgia Lottery officials haven’t said if the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

It’s the latest in a string of lottery wins in the Peach State. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Savannah earlier this month, followed by another million-dollar win in Lithia Springs days later, McClatchy News reported.

A winning $2 million ticket was sold in New York ahead of the the Feb. 26 drawing, according to Powerball. There were no $1 million winners, and no one snagged the $393 million jackpot, results show.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Feb. 28, with an estimated jackpot of $412 million, or $195.5 million cash prize.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

