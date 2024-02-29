Winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina. Here’s where and what to know

A lottery player is set to get a big windfall after buying a lucky ticket for the Powerball game.

The ticket bought in South Carolina matched five of six numbers picked in the Feb. 28 drawing, leading to a $50,000 win. But because the lottery player paid an extra dollar for the Power Play option, the prize doubled to $100,000, the S.C. Education Lottery wrote in a news release.

The winning numbers were: white balls 16-26-29-38-50, with Powerball number 6.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball to win. It was sold for $3 at a Scotchman convenience store in Cowpens, roughly 10 miles northeast of Spartanburg.

The winner was one number from scoring the estimated Powerball jackpot prize of $414 million. But the person still beat 1-in-913,000 odds to win big, drawing results show.

“Check your tickets,” lottery officials wrote, telling McClatchy News in an email that the prize was unclaimed as of early Feb. 29.

But the winner still has time to come forward. The South Carolina lottery gives lucky players about six months to cash in on their prizes.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

