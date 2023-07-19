A winning Powerball ticket was sold in South Carolina. Check your numbers

In Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, a $1 billion jackpot is up for grabs. But prior to the last drawing, someone bought a winning ticket in South Carolina for a significant six-figure prize, lottery officials said in a news release.

The $200,000 winning Powerball game was sold for $2 at the Hot Spot gas station/convenience store on West Main Street in Easley, according to the release.

The ticket came up one number short from capturing the grand prize and ending one of the longest stretches without a winner in Powerball history, lottery officials said.

The ticket matched four of the five white numbers and the red Powerball number. Because the person who bought the ticket paid an additional dollar for the Power Play option, the prize was quadrupled when that number was a 4, according to the release.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and Powerball: 21.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching four white balls and the red Powerball for the prize are 1-in-913,129, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery website.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The Hot Shot convenience store will receive a commission of $2,000 when the winning ticket is claimed and turned in to lottery officials, according to the release.

In addition to the $200,000 winning game, a ticket that turned out to be a $50,000 winner from Monday’s drawing was sold in Simpsonville, according to the release.

Wednesday night’s drawing marks the third time Powerball has offered a billion-dollar jackpot, and if there is a winner that person can choose a cash payout of $516 million, lottery officials said.

It will be the 39th drawing in this jackpot run that began in April, and the longest stretch before a winner is 41 draws, according to the release.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-293 million.