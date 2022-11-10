Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Allegheny County

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Allegheny County on Wednesday.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the red Powerball number was 7.

Fueland, located on 2373 Noblestown Road in Pittsburgh, will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Powerball winners have one year after the drawing to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated annuity value of $47 million, or $23 million cash, for the next drawing on Nov. 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

