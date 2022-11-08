Winning Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion sold in California

A single ticket sold in California won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawing Tuesday morning, Powerball officials announced.

The winning ticket was sold at a service center in Altadena in Los Angeles County, according to a tweet from the California Lottery.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

The largest lottery prize ever climbed to $2.04 billion on Tuesday, with the lump sum for jackpot at $997.6 million. In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, 22 tickets worth $1 million that matched all five numbers except the Powerball were sold in 16 states, Powerball officials said.

Monday's highly anticipated drawing was delayed about 10 hours because a participating lottery was still processing its sales and play data, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. Lottery officials said players should hold on to their tickets.

Here's how to play Powerball

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Each ticket costs $2. Players can either select five white ball numbers from 1-69 and one red "Powerball" number from 1-26 or choose to do a "quick pick" which randomly selects numbers for them, according to Powerball.

For an extra $1, you can opt into “Powerplay,” which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes by a factor of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

What are the Powerball prizes?

You only need one matching number to win a prize. To win the jackpot, you must have all six matching numbers.

Here is a guide to winnings:

1 matching number that is the Powerball number: $4

1 matching number + the Powerball number: $4

2 matching numbers + the Powerball number: $7

3 matching numbers: $7

3 matching numbers + the Powerball number: $100

4 matching numbers: $100

4 matching numbers + the Powerball numbers: $50,000

5 matching numbers: $1 million

5 matching numbers + the Powerball number: Grand prize

What are the highest Powerball jackpots of all time?

$1.9 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 million: May 18, 2013 – FL $587.5 million: Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

