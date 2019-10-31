Winning Tower Group Holdings (HKG:8362) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Winning Tower Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8362) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Winning Tower Group Holdings

What Is Winning Tower Group Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Winning Tower Group Holdings had HK$26.2m of debt, up from HK$23.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had HK$23.3m in cash, and so its net debt is HK$2.88m.

SEHK:8362 Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Winning Tower Group Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Winning Tower Group Holdings had liabilities of HK$14.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$36.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$23.3m and HK$19.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$7.59m.

Of course, Winning Tower Group Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$77.0m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Winning Tower Group Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Winning Tower Group Holdings's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Winning Tower Group Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at HK$819k. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through HK$784k of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. For riskier companies like Winning Tower Group Holdings I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.