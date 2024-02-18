Winnsboro ISD student dies after passing out at bass tournament weigh-in

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro ISD and the Texas High School Bass Association said that a student died after passing out at the weigh-in for the Lake Cypress Springs bass tournament on Saturday.

Tyler Legacy donates $12,000 for memorial baseball field

Winnsboro ISD officials said that Kale Robinson, a junior, had passed out at the weigh-in and then had to be taken to a local hospital where he later died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the sudden and tragic loss of one of our Winnsboro High School students. Our entire Winnsboro ISD family is devastated by this heartbreaking news. Tomorrow, we will have counselors and local area youth pastors available at the high school to provide support for our students and staff as we navigate through this difficult time together. Please know that we are here for you, and we will do everything we can to help you through this. As a community, we are mourning this loss, and we will come together not only as a school but as a community to support each other during this incredibly challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our beloved student. #WinnsboroStrong“ Winnsboro ISD

According to THSBA, Robinson had fished with THSBA for three years and had even caught his personal best on Saturday.

“We are just so deeply sorry for the loss of this incredible young man who had a bright future ahead of him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We ask for the continued prayers of Kale’s family, friends and Winnsboro Fishing Team as we all grieve during this difficult time. To Kale’s parents, grandparents and all that knew and loved him, we are truly sorry for your loss and you have our deepest sympathies. Today, we pray for those whose hearts are laden with sadness and grief for losing a loved one. May they come to you, Jesus, to find rest for their weary hearts and broken spirit. I pray that you would guard their hearts and minds with the kind of peace that can only come from you. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.” The THSBA Board, Directors and Staff

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.