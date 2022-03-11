United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced that Fazon Davis, 25, of Winnsboro, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 240 months (20 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for production of child pornography.

Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography on Nov. 22, 2021.

According to information presented in court at the hearing, on March 25, 2019, a 16-year-old female went to a medical center in New Orleans and alleged that she had been sexually assaulted and trafficked by an individual in New Orleans. Staff at the medical center reported the allegations to the Louisiana State Police and they began an investigation.

2019: Winnsboro man helped sex traffic girl from Monroe to New Orleans: LSP

According to police, law enforcement agents examined the victim’s Facebook account and content and found sexually explicit messages and communications between the victim and Davis on the account.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Davis’s Facebook account and discovered sexually explicit communications and content between Davis and the victim. Davis was interviewed by agents on May 24, 2020, and he acknowledged that he and the victim had exchanged messages and content but denied having sex with the victim.

However, agents obtained a search warrant for his cell phone and discovered multiple videos of Davis and the victim having sex. Through technology available to law enforcement, they learned that the videos were produced on March 16, 2019, at a residential area in Monroe.

More: Monroe man arrested, charged with 10 counts of child pornography

This case was investigated by the FBI, Louisiana State Police and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Winnsboro man sentenced to 20 years for production of child pornography in Monroe