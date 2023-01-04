Winnwood Skate Center sets new rules for minors after New Year’s Eve fight

New rules for minors have been put in place at a Northland skating rink after law enforcement officials broke up a fight on New Year’s Eve that included an armed 14-year-old.

Winnwood Skate Center now requires any patrons under the age of 18 who do not own their own skates to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 21. Any minor without a chaperone will not be allowed in the facility.

In a statement on Facebook, the skate center at 4426 Northeast Winn Road said, “While we understand that this will inconvenience many of our customers, we can assure our patrons that Winnwood Skate Center will provide an outstanding skating experience and the fun will continue for the entire family as we move forward with updates to the facility.”

The new rule was put in place after authorities broke up a fight among a crowd of teenagers on New Year’s Eve, following reports of gunshots.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Clay County sheriff’s deputies stopped a woman for speeding. She told officials that she was rushing to get her child from the skate center, after she heard that shots had been fired.

As the deputies followed the woman to the skate rink, a report came through about the situation.

When deputies arrived, they found crowds of teenagers leaving the skate rink and flowing into the nearby Target parking lot. Kansas City police were also called for crowd control, and no injuries were reported.

A fight then broke out in the Target parking lot, and deputies used a Taser on a 14-year-old boy who they said reached for his waistband during the fight. Officials took the teen into custody and said they found a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Earlier in the night, the teen had been accused of using the gun to take another teenager’s shoes, officials said.

The sheriff’s department said that Clay County authorities did not take the boy into custody, and he was released to his parents.