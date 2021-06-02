Winona man charged in assault, multi-hour stand-off

Jun. 2—A Winona man is charged with two felonies after law enforcement said he assaulted a woman and then set fires in a home during a multi-hour stand-off with police on Saturday.

James Robert Cerney Jr., 41, made his first appearance in Winona County District Court on felony charges of domestic assault by strangulation and first-degree arson as well as a misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order violation charge and gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

At the hearing Tuesday morning, Judge Kevin Lund set unconditional bail at $200,000. Lund did not set conditional bail.

Winona police were called about 7:10 p.m. Saturday to take a report from a woman alleging that Cerney had assaulted her earlier that day at a residence on East Seventh Street after she had asked him earlier in the day about the setting on the thermostat, according to the criminal complaint.

Cerney allegedly became enraged, put one of his hands around the woman's throat and squeezed. Cerney then left the room.

When the woman attempted to leave the home, she found the back door "nailed shut" and the front door in the living room was screwed shut.

The woman tried to climb out through a living room window, but Cerney pulled her back in and put a hand on her throat and another over her nose and mouth, the complaint states.

The woman and her pregnant daughter were eventually able to leave the residence.

The woman said that Cerney made comments that if she ever called the police, "everyone's dying" and "everyone would leave in a body bag," the complaint states.

Cerney reportedly made a similar comment about not leaving the home unless in a body bag to law enforcement during a multi-hour stand-off that began on May 29 and ended on May 30.

During the stand-off, Cerney is alleged to have started several fires in the home's upstairs bedrooms. He is also alleged to have fired an arrow at a police dog. He was found by law enforcement in a crawl space in the home.

Cerney allegedly punched a police dog and a Winona police officer.

Court records state that a domestic abuse no contact order was issued in September 2020 that prohibited Cerney form having contact with the woman or going to a specific address on East Seventh Street. The woman told police the day of the incident that she and Cerney lived at the same residence.