Winona man in custody after allegedly making threats, setting fires

May 31—A Winona man sought by police for domestic assault charges is in custody after barricading himself inside a home and setting multiple fires in the home.

Winona Police were called Saturday to the 600 block of East Seventh Street on a domestic assault complaint.

Police tried to take into custody a man connected to the call. The man retreated into the home and refused to come out, according to Winona Police. The man began setting parts of the house on fire and making threats toward law enforcement, according to a press release from the Winona Police Department. The Winona Fire Department responded to put out multiple fires, according to the release.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Goodview Police, the Winona Crisis Intervention Team, Winona Area Ambulance and the Rochester/Olmsted Emergency Response Team responded to the incident.

The man was taken into custody Sunday morning. He faces charges of domestic assault by strangulation, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and violation of a domestic no-contact order.

The man's name has not yet been released.