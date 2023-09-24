Winona man injured in crash

Sep. 23—UTICA, Minn. — Two men were injured in a motor vehicle crash on Highway 14 and County Road 33 near Utica Township on Friday evening, Sept. 23, 2023.

A Freightliner Milk Tanker Truck was northbound on County Road 18 to County Road 33 at Highway 14 and a 1993 Nissan Pickup was westbound on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The Freightliner Milk Tanker Truck driver, Anthony Joseph Vonarx, 68, of Hokah, Minnesota, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Nissan pickup driver, Manuel Estrada Salazar, 37, of Winona, also had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Winona County Sheriff, St. Charles Police Department, Lewiston Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report