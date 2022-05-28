From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss, here are Johnny Depp's exes who have and have not supported him in his trial with Amber Heard

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Reuters/Reuters

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are currently in court over a $100 million defamation case.

Depp's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss this week testified that the actor never hurt her during their relationship.

She is one of several of Depp's exes to speak out about the trial.

Kate Moss testified in court that Depp never pushed her down the stairs, despite rumors during their relationship.

Kate Moss testifies in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

Earlier this month, Amber Heard mentioned an unconfirmed rumor about Johnny Depp involving his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss while giving testimony that the 58-year-old actor abused her during his relationship.

According to Heard, she had heard a rumor that Moss, who dated Depp between 1994 and 1998, was pushed down the stairs by the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.

Heard said that during a fight with her ex-husband Depp on a flight of stairs, she was reminded of the rumor and threw a punch in self-defense. Moss has never publicly accused Depp of misconduct and people close to Depp previously told Insider that the anecdote was false.

On Wednesday, Depp's lawyers called Moss to the stand and she also disputed the rumor.

"He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs," Moss said via live video stream from Gloucestershire, England.

Moss said that Depp tended her after she slipped at a resort in Jamaica while they were dating.

"We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did," she said. "And there had been a rainstorm. And as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back."

She added: "I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me, and I was in pain. And he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Although the couple appeared to have heated arguments during their relationship, Moss told Vanity Fair in 2012 that Depp was the only person who has been able to take care of her.

On Wednesday, Depp said during his testimony that he had never heard the rumor before Heard brought it up and suggested the "Aquaman" actress came up with it.

Ellen Barkin, who dated Depp in 1994, testified that Depp was "controlling" and "jealous."

Ellen Barkin appears on a monitor as a recorded testimony from 2019 is played during Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia. May 19, 2022. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Depp's ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin testified earlier this month that the actor was "jealous" and "controlling" during their relationship.

Barkin, who starred with Depp in the 1998 film "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," said in her pre-recorded deposition to the court that she had a sexual relationship with the actor in 1994 when she moved to Hollywood.

She estimated they were together between three to six months before Depp broke up with her after getting upset that she was leaving him to return home for a few days.

"I went to go home, there was a big goodbye, crying, a lot of jealousy. 'Don't do this, don't do that,'" she said. "And I never heard from him again after that."

Barkin said that Depp once got mad after seeing a scratch on her back, and accused her of sleeping with someone else.

"He's just a jealous man, controlling," she added. "'Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?'"

Barkin also said she witnessed Depp throw a bottle of wine across his hotel room in the direction of where she and others were gathered, although it didn't hit her or anyone else.

Barkin said "a fight was going on" between Depp and his friends but she isn't sure why he threw the bottle.

Depp accused Barkin of holding a grudge against him because he didn't want a serious relationship with her during the actor's high-profile libel case against the British tabloid The Sun in 2020. Depp lost a libel case after the newspaper labeled him a "wife beater" over allegations of domestic violence.

Winona Ryder said in a witness statement that she was "shocked, confused, and upset" after hearing Heard's accusations against Depp.

Winona Ryder. Tinseltown/Shutterstock

While Depp's ex Winona Ryder did not appear during the trial, she provided a witness statement in 2020 to defend the actor's character during his high-profile libel case against The Sun.

Ryder dated Depp for four years from 1989 to 1993 and they were briefly engaged for a period of time before calling off the wedding.

Ryder began the statement by saying that she counted Depp as her "best friend" and "as close to me as family."

"I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused, and upset when I heard the accusations against him," the "Heathers" actress said.

She continued: "The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen."

Ryder added: "I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting, knowing him as I do."

Vanessa Paradis, who was in the longest relationship with Depp, provided a witness statement saying she's always "known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father."

Vanessa Paradis. Oleg Nikishin/Shutterstock

Vanessa Paradis, who was in a relationship with Depp for 14 years, also provided a witness statement during the actor's libel trial in 2020. The pair started dating in 1998 and have two children together.

Paradis said in her statement that she has always "known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father."

While she also acknowledged that she doesn't know what happened between Depp and Heard, Paradis wrote that Heard's accusations are "nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me."

She added: "I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts."

Jennifer Grey has not supported either side but told Entertainment Tonight that the trial "breaks my heart."

Jennifer Grey. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jennifer Grey, who was engaged to Depp for nine months in 1989, has not been called to testify or provide a witness statement for any trial.

However, the "Dirty Dancing" actress has publicly commented on the trial while promoting her memoir "Out of the Corner."

Earlier this month, she told Extra: "These are people who are damaged and continuing to damage each other. It breaks my heart."

She also told Entertainment Tonight that she wishes the trial between Depp and Heard is "resolved" and wished "everybody well."

In excerpts of her new memoir, published by The Independent earlier this month, Grey wrote about her relationship with Depp and said he was "crazy jealous and paranoid" while filming "21 Jump Street."

"Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops," she wrote, according to The Independent. "He'd started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he'd be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I'd been up to while he was gone."

