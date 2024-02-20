Winona track coach accused of sexual misconduct with students

Feb. 19—WINONA, Minn. — A Winona Senior High School teacher and coach was arrested Thursday after accusations he had sexual relationships with former students there.

Eric Dione Birth, 29, faces a total of four counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct in three separate criminal cases after students accused him of initiating sexual relationships with them.

According to the criminal complaint:

Birth is alleged to have had sexual relations with three students who were 16, 17 and 18 at the time of the alleged sexual conduct. All three were track athletes and students at Winona Senior High School while Birth was a licensed educator and track coach there.

The incidents noted in the complaints date back to June through August 2016; April through May 2017 and January though April 2022.

Winona Police began an investigation in June 2023 after they received an anonymous tip claiming Birth had engaged in sex acts with a student. Police interviewed the student who, at the time, denied any inappropriate behavior. However, she contacted police in January 2024 and said Birth had kissed her and forced her to perform oral sex on him in January 2022.

In addition to interviews with the former students, complaints detail witnesses who claim they saw videos on Birth's cell phone of one of the students performing a sex act on him.

Birth has been a high school coach at Winona since 2016, court records show.

In a statement from Brad Berzinski, superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools, Birth has been on leave since Jan. 3 when the district first learned of the investigation. Berzinski noted the district has a confidential reporting form on the district website for anyone who has information or concerns about the incidents and investigation.

"We strive to provide a supportive learning environment where our students, staff and community members feel safe and empowered to report any and all concerns," the written statement said.

In the statement, Berzinski also encouraged anyone with further information on the incidents to contact the Winona Police Department.

"If complaints are made to local law enforcement agencies, as was this case in this matter, we will fully cooperate with any investigation that takes place," Berzinski wrote.

All school district employees are subject to a background check before being hired, his statement said.

Birth's initial appearance in the case is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2024. He was ordered held on an unconditional bond of $200,000 and a conditional bond of $100,000.