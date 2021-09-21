Winpak Ltd.'s (TSE:WPK) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Winpak's (TSE:WPK) stock is up by 3.1% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Winpak's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Winpak is:

10% = US$110m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Winpak's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Winpak's ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 17%. On further research, we found that Winpak's earnings over the past five years have been pretty flat. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. Therefore, the flat earnings growth could be the result of other factors. These include low earnings retention or poor capital allocation.

We then compared Winpak's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 3.9% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for WPK? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Winpak Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Winpak has a low three-year median payout ratio of 5.3% (or a retention ratio of 95%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Additionally, Winpak has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Winpak has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return and is reinvesting a huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

