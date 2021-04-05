WHO wins dismissal of lawsuit in New York over pandemic response

  • FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask sits, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, with luggage at the Metro-North Railroad and Amtrak train station in New Rochelle, New York
  • FILE PHOTO: Northern Westchester Hospital holds ceremony to remember those lost to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Mount Kisko
  • FILE PHOTO: The logo of the World Health Organization (WHO), is seen before a news conference in Geneva
1 / 3

WHO wins dismissal of lawsuit in New York over pandemic response

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask sits, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, with luggage at the Metro-North Railroad and Amtrak train station in New Rochelle, New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit by residents of a suburban New York City county who accused the World Health Organization of gross negligence in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel on Monday said the WHO was immune under its own 1948 constitution and the International Organization Immunities Act from the proposed class-action lawsuit by the seven Westchester County plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs, including a New Rochelle doctor and six Mount Vernon residents who contracted COVID-19, sought damages for Westchester adults over the WHO's alleged downplaying of the coronavirus early in the outbreak, and failure to quickly declare a pandemic and coordinate a global response.

But the judge said the WHO's pandemic response involved policy judgments within its discretion, and rejected arguments that its alleged negligence voided its immunity.

Seibel said the complaint "makes only the general and vague assertion that the WHO negligently failed to provide effective leadership and implementation of its core global functions under (International Health Regulations)."

The plaintiffs also argued the pandemic "likely could have been prevented" had the WHO not been "complicit in the spread and normalization" of Chinese government "propaganda" after early COVID-19 cases were found in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The WHO's lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests. China was not a defendant. Seibel is based in White Plains, the Westchester county seat.

Westchester, whose population is about 968,000, became an early U.S. hot spot after a lawyer who attended a New Rochelle synagogue was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 2, 2020, nine days before the WHO declared a global pandemic.

The county has had more than 121,500 COVID-19 cases and 2,200 deaths. There have been more than 30 million cases and 550,000 deaths in the United States, and more than 131 million cases and 2.8 million deaths worldwide.

The case is Kling et al v World Health Organization, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-03124.

Recommended Stories

  • Paris restaurants' 'secret champagne dinners during lockdown' to be investigated

    French prosecutors have launched a criminal probe after an undercover TV report showed unmasked guests enjoying clandestine champagne meals in luxury Paris restaurants, in an apparent blatant violation of Covid lockdown rules. The controversy snowballed after one of the alleged organisers, restaurant owner Pierre-Jean Chalençon, said French ministers were among the guests - a claim he later insisted was a “joke”. Restaurants in France have been closed since October. With the country in the midst of a third wave and more than 5,300 people in intensive care, they will not be re-opening any time soon. However, in a hidden-camera report, M6 reporters posing as dinner guests are seen being shown into what appears to be an upmarket, secret restaurant in Paris. "People who come here take off their masks," says an unidentified staff member. "Once you are through the door here, there is no Covid,” he claimed. Menus start at €160 (£135) and go up to €460 per head, including caviar, langoustines and champagne.

  • More than 1,800 prisoners escape in Nigeria

    Six prisoners have reportedly returned while 35 had refused to escape in the attack by gunmen.

  • Schools 2 case rule removed in NYC; curfews lifted at many businesses

    However, the COVID pandemic curfew remains in place for restaurants. Capacity is still limited to 50% in the city.

  • Iowa to pay $225,000 to settle lawsuit over trooper's force

    Iowa will pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was injured when a state trooper knocked him over and put his knee on his neck during a 2017 traffic stop, according to documents released Monday. The payment to Bryce Yakish ends a lawsuit he filed against the state and former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in 2019, months after a sheriff released dash camera video of the arrest.

  • Putin signs law allowing him to hold power until 2036

    The Russian government said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin signed a law that could keep him in office until 2036, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms.The move follows changes to the constitution last year that were backed in a public vote over the summer and could allow the 68-year-old to potentially remain in power until the age of 83. The reform, which critics cast as a constitutional coup, was packaged with an array of other amendments that were expected to garner popular support, such as one bolstering pension protections. The legislation, which was passed in the lower and upper houses of parliament last month, also prevents anyone who has held foreign citizenship from running for the Kremlin.Putin is currently serving his second consecutive term as president and his fourth in total. His current term ends in 2024. The law signed by Putin limits any future president to two terms in office, but resets his term count.

  • Mozambique town Palma 'retaken' from militant Islamists

    The military says it is now fully in control of Palma, which was invaded by militants on 24 March.

  • Paramount Plus Unveils ‘Woman in Motion’ Documentary with Nichelle Nichols

    Paramount Plus announced that the feature-length documentary “Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA” will begin streaming on June 3. The news was revealed by Mica Burton, moderator of the “Women In Motion” panel. Directed by Todd Thompson, the documentary features the remarkable and inspiring true story of how the “Star […]

  • 3-year-old dies after tumbling into campground septic tank, New Jersey officials say

    Officials found the girl unresponsive when they arrived.

  • Harvey Weinstein appeals 'unconstitutional' NY sex-crime conviction, requests new trial

    Harvey Weinstein's appeal brief, filed more than a year after his New York sex-crimes conviction, argues he didn't get a "fair and impartial trial."

  • New pandemic air travel record set Friday at US airports

    Experts say this holiday weekend could be the busiest for air travel since the pandemic began.

  • Cadila seeks nod to repurpose Hepatitis C drug for COVID-19 in India

    India's Cadila Healthcare Ltd has sought approval from local regulators to use a Hepatitis C drug as a treatment for COVID-19 following promising interim results from a late-stage trial, the drugmaker said on Monday. A single dose of the Hepatitis C drug when taken early could help COVID-19 patients recover faster and avoid complications seen in the advanced stages of the disease, Cadila said in a statement to stock exchanges. About 91% of patients treated with the drug tested negative for COVID-19 in standard RT-PCR tests by day seven, compared to nearly 79% who were given the standard of care, the company said citing Phase-III clinical trial data.

  • Police looking for missing student Richard Okorogheye find body in pond in Epping Forest

    Police looking for missing west London student Richard Okorogheye have found the body of a man in a pond in Epping Forest, Essex. Richard Okorogheye, 19, has not been seen by his family since 22 March, when he left their home in Ladbroke Grove. Police officers and dogs had searched the forest for five days. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "On the afternoon of Monday, 5 April, the Met was informed by colleagues from Essex Police that the body of a man had been found in a pond in Epping Forest. "Enquiries are underway to identify the body. "Detectives investigating the disappearance of 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye are aware. Richard’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and kept updated with developments. "Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue." Mr Okorogheye, a student at Oxford Brookes university, was last seen boarding the number 23 bus, southbound, in Ladbroke Grove, Kensington. Initial police inquiries identified Mr Okorogheye leaving his home address and heading in the direction of Ladbroke Grove at around 8.30pm. In a previously confirmed sighting on Monday March 22, Mr Okorogheye was seen boarding the number 23 bus southbound in Ladbroke Grove at 8.44pm. CCTV footage shows he was wearing all black and had a black satchel bag with a white Adidas logo, worn across his lower back. Police said further inquiries have established that he then took a taxi journey from the W2 area of London to a residential street in Loughton. He was captured on CCTV walking alone on Smarts Lane, Loughton, towards Epping Forest at 12.39am on Tuesday March 23. On Thursday, the force said Mr Okorogheye's phone has not been in use since his disappearance.

  • Jennifer Lopez praised by ex Ben Affleck: 'Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?'

    Ben Affleck has nothing but nice things to say about former fiancée Jennifer Lopez. In fact, his recent quotes about the superstar have some fans hoping for Bennifer 2.0.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New data from Israel, where health officials moved quickly to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, suggests that the vaccination of adults also protects unvaccinated people living around them. Roughly one third of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS) 1.95 million members - all above the age of 16 - had received at least a single vaccine dose by Jan. 30.

  • Fetus found at door of hospital emergency room, South Carolina coroner says

    Officials have launched an investigation.

  • Eating our lunch: Biden points to China in development push

    Pushing for trillions of dollars in development spending, President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are directing Americans’ eyes to the rear-view mirror, pointing to a booming, ambitious China they say is threatening to quickly overtake the United States in global clout and capacity. It's a national security pitch for a domestic spending program: that the $2 trillion proposal for investments in U.S. transport and energy, manufacturing, internet and other sectors will make the United States more competitive in the face of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s massive infrastructure-building campaign. The argument is that competition today with China is more about economic and technological gains than arms — and its outcome will impact the United States' financial growth and influence, its ability to defend U.S. security alliances and interests abroad, and the daily lives of Americans.

  • How to get a boating, fishing or hunting license in Horry County’s new DNR office

    It’s boating season, y’all, and SCDNR just made it easier for you to get a license.

  • Malaysia's former prime minister is appealing his conviction for his involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal

    Razak claims he was "misled" by his 1MDB partner Jho Low.

  • SKorea's LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business

    South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services. LG's board approved the shift in strategy and the company expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July, it said in a statement. LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.

  • Texas Rangers’ minor leaguers, with one exception, get their spring training underway

    The prospects who were in MLB camp have been playing in a co-op league with other Arizona prospects. Bayron Lora, though, is absent.