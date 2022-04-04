Wins for pro-Putin leaders buttress autocracies in Europe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JUSTIN SPIKE and JOVANA GEC
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After two nationalist European strongmen won overwhelming victories in elections on Sunday, one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate both was not from a neighboring country or a regional ally. It was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The parliamentary elections in Hungary and Serbia both brought landslide wins for the two countries’ longtime, pro-Putin leaders — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Their victories on Sunday highlighted an underlying discord in attitudes among European nations toward the autocracies of Russia and China. As those powers seek to exert greater influence on the continent and beyond, Orban and Vucic have aimed to emulate the autocratic touch through their own style of governance in the heart of Europe.

Orban's right-wing Fidesz party won more than 53% of the vote, shocking both pollsters and a Western-looking coalition of more liberal opposition parties which had appealed to voters to bring an end to Orban's 12 years of autocratic rule and stronger ties with Moscow and Beijing.

In Serbia, Vucic cruised into an outright victory with the nearest opposition candidate trailing by some 40%. It was the first time that a presidential candidate won a second mandate without a runoff vote.

“I managed something no one else has done before me,” Vucic said in a victory speech. “It wasn’t even close.”

The results — which cemented the power of two leaders who have been accused of undermining democratic norms — underscored an accelerating drift away from the liberal values and vision of the European Union among Hungarian and Serbian voters.

Russia's war in Ukraine played an outsized role in the campaigns in both countries, and analysts say the conflict helped to mobilize support for the incumbents.

Serbia’s largely pro-Russian electorate shuns groups identified with pro-Western policies, while Orban's reputation as Putin's closest ally in the EU has led his supporters to view Russia as a crucial partner.

Formally on the path to EU accession, Serbia has seen a rise in pro-Russian sentiment under Vucic and mounting skepticism and mistrust of the EU, even as the country’s main financial inflows come from the bloc.

Vucic’s government has supported the U.N. resolution condemning the attack on Ukraine, but he has refused to join the sanctions against Moscow.

“Vucic has created this atmosphere of huge adoration for Russia and hypocrisy toward the EU,” Biljana Stojkovic, the presidential candidate of a green-left coalition said. “I don’t think he has understood the importance of (the war in Ukraine) and the geopolitical changes.”

Orban, while begrudgingly voting for most EU sanctions against Russia, has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons or allow for their transfer across the Hungarian-Ukrainian border. He has also fought intensely against sanctions being imposed on Russian energy imports on which Hungary is deeply dependent, drawing the scorn of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a victory speech Sunday, Orban singled out Zelenskyy as part of the “overwhelming force” that he said his party had struggled against in the election — “the left at home, the international left all around, the Brussels bureaucrats, the Soros empire with all its money, the international mainstream media, and in the end, even the Ukrainian president.”

Andras Biro-Nagy, a researcher and director of the Policy Solutions think tank in Budapest, said that Orban and his “media empire" had managed to dominate the war of narratives that's being waged within Hungary over the war in Ukraine.

“There was a clash of narratives between the East versus West narrative which was used by the opposition campaign, and the security and peace versus war narrative created by Orban," Biro-Nagy said. "It seems that Orban’s narrative which appeals to the Hungarian society’s craving for security and stability and peace won this time.”

Vucic, too, portrayed himself as the guarantor of Serbia's security, and used media channels under his control to spread that message. Many Serbs now see Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the result of Western pressure rather than Moscow’s expanding ambitions.

Similarly, Orban campaigned heavily on remaining neutral in the conflict while maintaining close economic ties with Russia, without ever mentioning Putin by name.

A survey by Hungarian pollster Publicus in March showed that only 44% of Fidesz supporters considered Russia the aggressor in the war in Ukraine.

In the final days of the campaign, Orban visited Serbia to support his ally Vucic, and the two politicians took a ride along a fast-track railway connecting their capitals of Belgrade and Budapest.

That joint project is part of China’s Belt and Road global trade initiative, and is being built by Chinese and Russian state companies using large Chinese and Russian bank loans.

At a joint rally, they described relations between their nations as the best in history, and pledged to work further to improve them.

Orban and his officials have repeatedly urged Serbia’s immediate admittance into the EU, with Orban declaring that “the EU needs Serbia more than Serbia needs the EU.”

——

Jovana Gec reported from Belgrade, Serbia.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria's Kaduna train attack: 168 people still missing

    "My decision to change coaches saved my life and my family," a survivor tells the BBC.

  • Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

    As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations. On Sunday, as officials from his right-wing Fidesz party gathered at an election night event on the Danube river in Budapest, Orban told supporters that their landslide victory in the country's national election was a message to Europe that his model of “illiberal democracy" was a prophecy for the continent's future.

  • Horrors of Bucha Push Europe Toward New Sanctions on Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union said that work is under way on additional sanctions to penalize Russia for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine, as it condemned the alleged atrocities committed against civilians.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Upda

  • Readers comment on the School Board, Vladimir Putin being a war criminal and more

    Readers comment on the School Board, Vladimir Putin being a war criminal and more

  • Kamala Harris Addresses Biden’s Comment that Putin "Cannot Remain in Office”

    Vice President Kamala Harris recently addressed the comments President Biden made rejecting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, reported Business Insider. Biden’s comments caused concern about creating more tension between the US and Russia.

  • 'It's a huge legacy': Rare Honus Wagner card to benefit Oklahoma Boys & Girls Clubs sells for $3.13 million

    Rare Honus Wagner card to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs in Oklahoma sells for $3.13 million.

  • U.S. seeks Russia's suspension from UN Human Rights Council over war crimes allegations

    The U.S. will seek Russia's suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council in response to allegations that Russian forces committed war crimes in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday.The big picture: Ukraine's forces retook the Kyiv region and northern areas of the country over the weekend. Officials and independent photographers have reported bodies of civilians — some with their hands tied behind their backs — strewn in the stre

  • Guided by the ultimate goal, South Carolina’s national championship moment arrives

    “The last team that’s standing on Sunday night, it’s divine order. I truly believe that.”

  • Debate over pivotal climate report breaks record

    An agenda-driving United Nations climate report is about to drop that will lay out pathways toward a lower-carbon, more resilient and less perilous future.The intrigue: It was supposed to surface hours ago, but negotiations between UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scientists and the panel's government representatives blew way past their deadline.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnd that's revealing. Countries w

  • Macron, EU official join calls for further sanctions over ‘clear’ indications of war crimes in Bucha

    French President Emmanuel Macron and a European Union official are joining calls for further sanctions against Russia for “clear” indications of war crimes in Bucha, after images circulated of bodies on the streets of the Ukrainian town. Macron told France Inter radio on Monday that more sanctions are needed against Russia in response to the…

  • Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe considers fresh sanctions

    Russia maintained gas flows through key pipeline routes into Europe on Monday, despite uncertainty over payment terms and as European leaders urged further sanctions against Moscow amid allegations of war crimes in Ukraine. Physical gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, at Germany's Mallnow border point see-sawed over the weekend and last stood at zero, data from operator Gascade showed. Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries via Slovakia's Velke Kapusany entry point from Ukraine were steady on Monday at 967,954 MWh/day, as were flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany at 73,379,286 kWh/h.

  • Gallery guard gnome is latest 'must-have' Masters merchandise piece

    New designs of Peter Millar shirts are also popular, including one with a pattern of each of Augusta National's holes.

  • NATO chief says Russia shifting strategy: ‘This is not a real withdrawal’

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday said Russia is shifting its strategy in Ukraine, discounting the idea that it could be withdrawing from the war-torn country. “What we see is not a real withdrawal, what we see that Russia is re-positioning its troops and they are taking some of them back to rearm them, to…

  • Breaking down the Diamondbacks’ roster for the 2022 season

    Breaking down the Diamondbacks’ roster as they enter the 2022 season.

  • Twitter shares soar as Elon Musk takes $2.9bn stake

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth almost $3bn.

  • Europe Warns Russia Faces New Sanctions for ‘War Crimes’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Some European Union governments are pushing for the bloc to quickly impose new sanctions in response to multiple reports that Russian troops executed unarmed civilians in

  • Cathie Wood Says Fed Hiking Interest Rates Would Be a Mistake

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Investment Management, said any decision by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as the yield curve inverts would be a mistake. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?U.S.

  • Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad sharing life beyond cancer

    The same day the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" bandleader received 11 Grammy nominations – the most by any artist this year – the love of his life was beginning chemotherapy treatments for her second battle with cancer. Jon Batiste and bestselling author Suleika Jaouad ("Between Two Kingdoms") talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how their world was turned upside-down, and how they met adversity with an act of defiance.

  • ‘She has to come:’ Bluffton woman works to get 13-year-old Ukrainian niece out of Europe

    When 13-year-old Mariia “Masha” Kozhevnykova, known as “little Masha” to her family, left for Ukraine in December 2021, she assumed she would be back to Bluffton by March. In February, the Russian invasion began.

  • Saudi-Houthi Truce In Yemen To Add To Downward Momentum On Oil

    There are three key reasons why news that the Houthis in Yemen have signed a truce with Saudi Arabia is much more significant for crude oil prices than many people might think