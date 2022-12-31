Winslow man charged with death of elderly father

WINSLOW - A township man is accused of aggravated manslaughter after the death of his elderly father during an early morning dispute.

Police responding to a Kresson Court home found the victim, 75-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Sr., unresponsive around 3:15 a.m. Friday, said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The suspect, 44-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Jr. was hospitalized after the incident. He will be taken to Camden County Jail after his release from the hospital, the prosecutor's office said,

The charge against Mastranduono is only an allegation. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Winslow man accused of aggravated manslaughter over father's death