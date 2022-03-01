Winslow Street man allegedly doused sleeping roommate with gas, lit him on fire

Mar. 1—WATERTOWN — A city man charged Monday with arson allegedly doused his housemate with gasoline and lit him on fire as the victim was sleeping on a couch at 122 Winslow St.

Khane O. Jones, 27, is charged with first-degree arson and first-degree assault for allegedly setting a fire that critically injured Joshua R. Jones, 27. A second man, John M. Guildoo, 48, was flown to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of burns to his arm and face, while a woman, Tina M. Guildoo, 47, was treated at Samaritan Medical Center for smoke inhalation and released.

There is no relation between Joshua Jones and Khane Jones, city police Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said, adding that they are friends.

Mr. and Ms. Guildoo are siblings, and Tina Guildoo is Joshua Jones' mother.

According to a deposition filed with City Court by Detective Matthew D. Preedom, Khane Jones was staying with Tina Guildoo in the lower apartment at 122 Winslow St., with Joshua Jones and John Guildoo also staying there.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, city firefighters were dispatched to the residence and found it fully engulfed by flames. According to the affidavit, Joshua Jones was flown to Upstate with "life threatening injuries and burns."

The document states that he suffered burns to more than 80% of his body and was listed Monday in critical condition.

The document states that Khane Jones was interviewed in connection with the investigation into the fire and allegedly "did admit to dousing Joshua Jones with gasoline and lighting him on fire while Jones was sleeping on a couch" at the residence.

Khane Jones was arraigned Monday in an unspecified Centralized Arraignment Part court and ordered held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building without bail.