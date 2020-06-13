Winston Churchill's granddaughter says his statue might be better off in a museum after protesters damaged it and scrawled 'racist' on it

People gather outside the boarded-up statue of Winston Churchill in London's Parliament Square on June 13, 2020.

Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London's Parliament Square was covered with a protective barrier on Friday.

On June 7, protesters defaced the statue, writing the the words "was a racist" on the monument.

Emma Soames, the granddaughter of Churchill, told the BBC that she understands why the monument was covered but thinks it might be "safer" in a museum.

In her interview with the BBC, Soames said it's "extraordinarily sad" that her grandfather, "who was such a unifying figure in this country, appears to have become a sort of icon through being controversial."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Amid the ongoing anti-racism protests around the world, officials in London placed a protective covering over a statue of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill that stands in the city's Parliament Square.

On June 7, the base of the Churchill statue was defaced during a protest. The former leader's engraved last name was covered in paint, and the phrase "was a racist" was written on the monument.

Protests have erupted across America and many other countries after the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The latest target for many anti-racism activists has been statues and monuments commemorating historical figures such as Confederate leaders, conquerors, slaveholders, or other formerly celebrated people whose racist views were commonplace in past eras, but have sparked a modern reckoning.

Workers create a scaffold around the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, June 11, 2020. More

Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The following Friday, officials created a barrier around the statue and covered it with what looks like a box to prevent further damage as protests continue in the UK and around the world.

Workers create a barrier around Winston Churchill's statue in Parliament Square. More

Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Churchill's granddaughter, Emma Soames, spoke about the protests and the damage to her grandfather's statue in a recent installment of the BBC's Radio 4 Today program.

Soames told the BBC that she thinks her grandfather held views that "particularly now are regarded as unacceptable but weren't necessarily then."

"He was a powerful, complex man, with infinitely more good than bad in the ledger of his life," Soames said.

A poster on the covering of Winston Churchill's Parliament Square statue reads "Do not try to destroy our history. Keep our history and learn from it so the same mistakes don't happen again." More

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Soames said she was "shocked" to see her grandfather's monument covered but said it was necessary. She suggested on the radio episode that the statue may be "safer" if it were placed in a museum.

"But I think Parliament Square would be a poorer place without him," Soames added.