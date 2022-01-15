Winston-Salem police: 1 in critical condition after shooting at home early Saturday

NextShark

A Korean man ended up injured after trying to help a homeless man in New York City the day before National Korean American Day. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on East 41st Street and 5th Avenue in Midtown at round 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, according to 1010 WINS. In the video, the victim, identified by NBC New York as 59-year-old Sang Park, can be seen removing his coat and approaching Xavier Israel, 25, to cover him with the coat.