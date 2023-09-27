Winston-Salem Police investigating on Bethlehem Lane
Former UFC star Nate Diaz got into a street fight with a YouTube personality in April, but officials in New Orleans have said Diaz choked out Rodney Petersen in self-defense. Thus, they have declined to prosecute him.
Reviews are in for "The Continental." Is it worth your time? The critics sound off.
Proton, the Swiss company that develops privacy-focused online services such as email, has developed its very own CAPTCHA service to help discern between genuine login attempts and bots -- and it touts the new system as the world's first CAPTCHA that is "censorship resistant." "As we investigated available CAPTCHA options, we weren’t satisfied, so we decided to develop our own," Eamonn Maguire, a former Facebook engineer who now heads up Proton's machine learning team, wrote in a blog post.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 prices rumored to go up and by down small amounts. Small changes ahead for the new model year.
Agility Robotics, the maker of humanoid robots, is opening a new manufacturing plant in Oregon that is expected to produce 10,000 "Digits" a year. The warehouse robots are designed to fill a gap in the logistics and distribution industry.
Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to offer up his followers a random Taylor Swift video. Was it aimed at Nick Saban?
It's early, but the season is already on the line for Alabama. Will the Tide step up against Ole Miss?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the biggest powerhouse matchups for this coming weekend of college football action.
Humanoid robots are pretty cool, and Agility Robotics' bipedal robot Digit is up there in terms of advanced tech (it even has a face!). Today, the company announced it's getting ready to crank up its RoboFab, which can build more than 10,000 Digits per year. The factory will be built in Salem, Oregon, and the company tells TechCrunch it started initial construction of the 70,000-square-foot robot factory last year, and it is set to open later this year. “The opening of our factory marks a pivotal moment in the history of robotics: the beginning of the mass production of commercial humanoid robots,” said Agility Robotics’ co-founder and CEO Damion Shelton.
The personal details of thousands of U.K. police officers have been stolen after a suspected ransomware attack on a third-party supplier. Greater Manchester Police, one of the largest police departments in the U.K., confirmed last week that the supplier, since confirmed as Stockport based identity card maker Digital ID, holds “some information on those employed by GMP.” “We understand how concerning this is for our employees so, as we work to understand any impact on GMP, we have contacted the Information Commissioner's Office and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered, and they feel supported,” Colin McFarlane, assistant chief constable of GMP, said in a statement.
Brown and his mother, Myrtle, were reported missing Saturday before police found Myrtle's body near her home.
European authorities have found that Twitter had violated General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules when it comes to how it processes its younger users' personal data.
The US Senate is investigating Elon Musk's decision to not extend Starlink satellite internet coverage to enable a Ukraine attack on Russian warship near Crimea.
A 14-year-old white boy indicted last month on charges of attempted murder of a Black teen was released from jail this week pending a trial. Given the circumstances of the incident, some have questioned why hate crime charges have not been brought.
Escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante was apprehended in southeastern Pennsylvania after a nearly two-week manhunt.
Spain passed a new law last year that makes any non-consensual sexual act punishable.
The convicted murderer has been at-large since an Aug. 31 prison escape.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.