Winston Smith shooting: US marshals who killed Black man won’t face charges, prosecutor says
A prosecutor has said he will not charge two members of a US Marshals Service task force who fatally shot Winston Smith Jr., a Black man, in Minneapolis in June.
ABC News reports that the Minnesota prosecutor said in a letter that the task force members were justified in using deadly force when they shot Smith on June 3 as they tried to arrest him for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm.
