Winston Smith shooting: US marshals who killed Black man won’t face charges, prosecutor says

Helen Elfer
(Independent)
(Independent)

A prosecutor has said he will not charge two members of a US Marshals Service task force who fatally shot Winston Smith Jr., a Black man, in Minneapolis in June.

ABC News reports that the Minnesota prosecutor said in a letter that the task force members were justified in using deadly force when they shot Smith on June 3 as they tried to arrest him for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Breaking news...more follows...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

    Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week when offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January. The Seattle Times reported Monday’s message was signed by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and said company directors will have discretion to allow teams that they manage to continue working remotely.

  • About that 'No Time to Die' ending...

    Just as surely as his foes can build a teeming lair in a volcano, Bond has a gadget, and a wry quip, to deploy at just the right time to rescue humankind. For the first time in 25 films — and remember that spoiling warning — James Bond dies. In Cary Joji Fukunaga's film, Daniel Craig's fifth and final turn as the British spy, there is no doubt — no maybe he escaped if he suddenly found a jet pack or something — to the conclusion of “No Time to Die.”

  • Man dies as pedestrians attack him after his truck nearly runs people over on sidewalk

    Incident occured after man was asked to leave bar for ‘being a nuisance’

  • UN chief: Afghanistan faces `make-or-break moment'

    Warning that Afghanistan is facing “a make-or-break moment,” the United Nations chief on Monday urged the world to prevent the country’s economy from collapsing. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also appealed to the Taliban to stop breaking its promises to allow women to work and girls to have access to all levels of education. Eighty percent of Afghanistan’s economy is informal, with women playing an overwhelming role, and “without them there is no way the Afghan economy and society will recover,” he said.

  • Hezbollah leader wants investigator in Beirut blast replaced

    The leader of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group Monday escalated his attack on the judge leading the probe into last year’s port explosion, calling on authorities to replace him with a “truthful and transparent” investigator. Judge Tarek Bitar was appointed in February by a government body to lead the investigation. A court ruled to remove Bitar’s predecessor after he faced similar accusations of bias from former officials.

  • Insanity considered for ex-Marine in Florida family slaying

    An insanity defense is being considered for an ex-Marine accused of killing four members of a Florida family under the delusion they were part of a child sex trafficking ring. A lawyer for Bryan Riley told a judge Monday more time is needed to gather details of Riley's past and hire mental health experts before a decision is made on his defense. Riley, 33, could face the death penalty if convicted in the Sept. 5 shooting rampage at a home in Lakeland, Florida, in which four people died including an infant in his mother's arms.

  • We Finally Know How 43 Students on a Bus Vanished Into Thin Air

    Pedro Pardo/AFP via GettyTranscripts of newly released text messages between a crime boss and a deputy police chief have finally lifted the lid on the mystery of 43 students who went missing one night in southwestern Mexico.The messages indicate that the cops and the cartel worked together to capture, torture, and murder at least 38 of the 43 student teachers who went missing in September of 2014.The students had made the deadly mistake of commandeering several buses in order to drive to Mexico

  • She said a Broward T-Mobile manager ruined her life. She’s accused of attempted murder

    A Sunrise woman marched into a Lauderhill Metro by T-Mobile store Friday evening and began firing a gun to settle a problem she had with the manager, Lauderhill police say.

  • A white Tennessee police officer resigned after witnesses said he got knocked out at a wedding for making drunken, racist comments

    A Black man who witnessed the comments punched him in the face, saying he "couldn't take it anymore" and knocking the off-duty officer unconscious.

  • Ohio police probed after man screaming 'I'm paraplegic' dragged from car

    An investigation is launched into why Ohio officers pulled out the man as he called for help.

  • The inmates of Rikers Island are in control of the jail, The New York Times reports

    Some Rikers inmates have stolen keys and used them to free other detainees in custody, who then committed violent acts, according to The Times.

  • Brian Laundrie's parents' story has a lot of 'oddness' and things that 'didn't make sense,' police say as search for him continues

    The police said they were still working out how Brian Laundrie left undetected while under surveillance over Gabby Petito's disappearance.

  • Appellate Court Rules Iowa Officers Must Face Lawsuit Over Traffic Stop Involving Handcuffing and Groping of Black Motorist: ‘They Only Saw One Thing’

    Two Iowa police officers will have to face a lawsuit alleging they wrongly handcuffed a Black man during a 2018 traffic stop, a federal appellate […]

  • Police on Capital Gazette shooting: 'This was a targeted attack'

    Police say the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting that left at least 5 people dead in Annapolis, Maryland was "a targeted attack."

  • New York woman accused of starving child to death is charged with murder

    An autopsy concluded that Peter Cuacuas, 7, died of malnutrition. Authorities allege he was locked and confined to a bedroom by his father's girlfriend.

  • A GoFundMe created for the Texas school shooting suspect has been removed from the website

    The GoFundMe page listed a $25,000 goal, and included a note from Timothy Simpkins' mother saying her son was robbed a few weeks before the shooting.

  • Accused Colorado supermarket shooter deemed mentally incompetent

    DENVER (Reuters) -Psychologists who evaluated a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado grocery store in March have found him incompetent to stand trial, but prosecutors are seeking a second mental health evaluation, court records showed on Monday. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, and dozens of attempted murder and related charges stemming from the March 22 rampage at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Prosecutors allege Alissa stormed the supermarket and opened fire with a Ruger AR-556 semi-automatic pistol that he had legally purchased six days before the rampage.

  • Florida city’s first Black female firefighter sues after mural depicts her as white

    Boynton Beach, Fla.’s Deputy Fire Chief Latosha Clemons is suing the city after she was depicted on a public art […] The post Florida city’s first Black female firefighter sues after mural depicts her as white appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Agony of Ecuador’s brutal prison massacre endures for bereaved relatives

    At least 119 inmates died in a Guayaquil jail after local gangs’ links with Mexican cartels brought a new level of horror Relatives of one of 119 convicts killed in a flare-up of gang violence at a prison wait to recover the remains of their beloved one, outside the morgue in Guayaquil at the weekend. Photograph: Fernando Mendez/AFP/Getty Images It was in mid-morning when María Elena Villacís got a WhatsApp message from her brother Darwín, who was jailed in the Litoral penitentiary, a notorious

  • Resident of Maryland senior living facility charged with murder of 2 employees: Police

    A resident of the complex has been charged with murder after two employees of a Maryland senior living facility were fatally shot, police said. The incident occurred Friday morning at the National Church Residences Gateway Village in Prince George's County, said police, who identified the suspect and victims on Saturday. Roy Batson, 63, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Mackeda Evans, 46, of Temple Hills, and Michelle Boateng, 46, who also lived at the facility, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.