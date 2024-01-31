Winter 1948-1949 | The Worst Winter in Nebraska History

TechCrunch

It was only just over a year ago that McKinsey described Africa’s financial technology landscape as a “hotbed for investment.” TymeBank, the South African digital bank majority owned by African billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, recently announced it became profitable for the first time in the month of December 2023. To be clear, celebrations might be as short-lived as the bank’s profit run: TymeBank did not disclose revenue or other financials, and in fact it has only confirmed profit for that month alone -- not the full year.