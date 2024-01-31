Winter 1948-1949 | The Worst Winter in Nebraska History
For those who lived through it, the winter of 1948-1949 can be considered the worst in Nebraska history. Relentless snow, wind, and cold buried the state in feet of snow.
For those who lived through it, the winter of 1948-1949 can be considered the worst in Nebraska history. Relentless snow, wind, and cold buried the state in feet of snow.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in. 'I wear them constantly,' says a happy shopper.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
A flurry of winter beauties from Vince Camuto, French Connection, Nanette Lepore and others await!
Why is Biden threatening to block some natural gas exports? Your electricity bill might have something to do with it.
California residents are bracing for the arrival of two atmospheric river storms, also known as a “Pineapple Express,” that are forecast to dump several inches of rain and upper-elevation mountain snow across the state.
The 3-in-1 declutterer also has room for a scrub brush and washcloth to maximize counter space.
Real-life NBA trades and adjustments to starting lineups have turned some players into easy cuts in several lineups. Check out our fantasy drop suggestions.
Sony's latest State of Play showcase takes place at 5PM ET. You can watch it here.
The TV celebrity and dad of two credits services like Walmart+ with helping him stick to his goals in 2024.
Independent restaurant owners used to heavily rely on foot traffic as their way of marketing. Overnight, restaurants needed to set up online ordering, have a plan for pick-up and delivery and find new ways to get in front of customers no longer going out to eat. Inspired by his mother’s struggles to attract customers to her dog grooming business, Adam Guild teamed up with Dean Bloembergen to create Owner.com to help independent restaurant owners better manage their online presence.
Ivanti warned on Wednesday that hackers are exploiting another previously undisclosed zero-day vulnerability affecting its widely used corporate VPN appliance. Since early December, Chinese state-backed hackers have been exploiting Ivanti Connect Secure's flaws — tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 — to break into customer networks and steal information. Ivanti is now warning that it has discovered two additional flaws — tracked as CVE-2024-21888 and CVE-2024-21893 — affecting its Connect Secure VPN product.
'I could not get up inclines without these, but once these were on, no problem,' shared one of 1,200+ fans.
It was only just over a year ago that McKinsey described Africa’s financial technology landscape as a “hotbed for investment.” TymeBank, the South African digital bank majority owned by African billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, recently announced it became profitable for the first time in the month of December 2023. To be clear, celebrations might be as short-lived as the bank’s profit run: TymeBank did not disclose revenue or other financials, and in fact it has only confirmed profit for that month alone -- not the full year.
The nonslip soles and faux fur lining will keep you safe and cozy while you wait out the rest of winter.
Here are some of our favorite items that keep the cold at bay and the smiles on our faces.
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
Their slip-on design and grippy soles mean you can also wear them to the mailbox or out for quick errands.
Fans report that their 'skin looks unbelievable' after using this tool.
Worx Landroid S, an autonomous AI mower ideal for small lawns, is now 40% off at Walmart.
Apple revealed today that users earned more than $1 billion in Daily Cash from spending on Apple Card last year. The tech giant also announced that Apple Card has topped more than 12 million users. Apple Card, which first launched in 2019, is exclusively available in the United States.