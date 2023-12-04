Winter 2023-24: Three maps from NOAA to help predict what's in store for Indiana

Winter in the Midwest is often a mixed bag. We might get snow. Or rain. Or temperatures that dip below freezing one week only to swing back later into the 70s.

This year forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting warmer, wetter weather for Central Indiana over the next three months, but the occasional cold snap is still possible — meaning when “old man winter” blows into the Hoosier state, he might knock politely... or kick down the door.

Here's what Hoosiers can expect.

NOAA's seasonal temperature outlook for winter 2023-24 calls for warmer weather in Indiana

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a winter outlook for December through February citing that El Niño is in play for the first time in four years. The NOAA predicts wetter-than-average conditions for the Southeast, Gulf Coast and lower mid-Atlantic and drier-than-average conditions across the northern tier of the U.S.

For the first time in four years, El Nino is in place heading into winter, according to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Climate experts say warmer surface temperatures on the ocean will affect atmospheric and rainfall patterns during this winter season.

NOAA predicts the northern tier of the United States and West Coast will likely see warmer than average weather with roughly normal temperatures expected for large swaths of the American Southwest.

Tellingly, if you look at NOAA's predictive outlook map, nowhere will you find a spot of blue — temperatures aren't expected to be colder than average anywhere in the country.

Indiana, local NWS forecasters predict, will fare like much of the Midwest. Most Hoosiers have a 35% or greater chance for seeing warmer than average temperatures this year.

Seasonal precipitation outlook from NOAA calls for below normal rainfall in the Hoosier state

The 2023-24 U.S. winter outlook map for precipitation shows wetter-than-average conditions are most likely across the South and Southeast and parts of California and Nevada. Drier-than-average conditions are forecast for parts of the northern tier of the nation.

While the 2024 Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a "winter wonderland" of cold, snowy conditions across Indiana, with the snowiest periods being late December through most of January, the overall picture is drier.

"The greatest odds for drier-than-average conditions are forecast in portions of the northern Rockies and central Great Lakes region, especially for Michigan and northern Ohio and Indiana," reports NOAA, adding that parched areas of the South and Southeast can expect some relief this winter with above average rainfall.

A silver lining for Indiana, NOAA predicts, is that drought conditions are expected to improve for large portions of the Hoosier state despite a drier-than-average winter.

It's important to keep in mind NOAA's forecast predicts only where temperatures and precipitation are expected to be above or below normal. It doesn't predict how much precipitation will fall, nor if that precipitation will be rain, snow, or ice.

Hoosiers are encouraged to keep a watchful eye on the weather and pay attention to local forecasts provided by NWS meteorologists.

The Seasonal Drought Outlook by the NOAA.

