Winter advisory today leads to mixed-bag of weekend weather in Bucks County. What to know

The National Weather Service today is warning motorists about current slippery conditions in Bucks County and throughout the region due to snow, and is also predicting a mixed-bag of weather for this weekend.

"Light snow may cause slippery road this morning," read a portion of the weather service's advisory Thursday. "An area of light snow is moving into the region, with snow being most likely northwest of I-95. With cold air temperatures, many road surfaces are presently below freezing. Any untreated surfaces may become slippery with just a light coating of snow when combined with rush hour traffic.

"Morning commuters should use extra caution if they encounter snow especially if it starts to accumulate on on road surfaces. Any snow should end by early afternoon."

Here's everything else you need to know about this weekend's weather in Bucks County.

Weekend weather in Bucks County will be seasonal; winds kick up Sunday night

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, Bucks County residents can expect weather that will not prevent any outdoor activities from occurring, although turbulent weather is on tap for late Sunday.

"The synopsis is that there is going to be a pretty potent cold front coming through later in the weekend; our time frame for that is Sunday night, and we are fairly confident in this situation occurring, as all of our models have it," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Cameron Wunderlin. "But what we not super-confident in are the exact details.

"We know there's going to he heavy winds, but we not what the max gust will be," Wundelrin added. "For example, will it be 50 mph gusts of 40 mph gusts. But for the most part, Friday afternoon through Saturday night will be basically normal."

Here's is the full weekend weather forecast for Bucks county:

Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Saturday overnight: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Showers. High near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday overnight: Showers. Low around 37. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Even with the expected cold front, Wunderlin said the majority of the weekend should be fine for outdoor activities.

"For the most part, Friday afternoon through Saturday will be basically normal, as we are going to see pretty mild temps on Friday and Saturday," Wunderlin said. "There will be no precipitation through Saturday, with slight precipitation starting late Saturday into Sunday morning."

