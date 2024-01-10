'Winter has arrived!': Extreme cold and accumulating snow could hit Evansville area

EVANSVILLE – “Winter has arrived!”

That was the parting message in a bulletin from the National Weather Service Wednesday morning describing two weather systems that could come roiling through the Evansville area in the next few days.

And depending how you feel about extreme cold and potential snow accumulation, you may resent that exclamation mark.

The first disturbance will sweep in Thursday night into Friday, when the Tri-State could see 1-2 inches of rain and some localized flooding. That will come in tandem with 40-50 mph wind gusts that will tear across the area Friday afternoon and evening.

All the while temperatures will plummet, leaving the “low possibility” (about 15-35%) of the rain changing into accumulating snow. The highest likelihood for snow will likely remain north of the Evansville area, the weather service said, but the forecast could change.

The best chance for winter precipitation will come Sunday into Monday, when temperatures will fall off a cliff and bring an 80-90% chance for sub-zero wind chills between Sunday and early next week. For Evansville, the nadir could come Tuesday morning, when temperatures could hover around 3 degrees with a wind chill of minus-13.

The same system could also usher in a snowstorm, but the chances for that remain lower, at 25-40%.

Wednesday’s NWS report didn’t speculate on how much snow the Evansville area could get, since the system is still days away, but there’s a solid possibility of hazardous driving conditions and potential closures.

“We have high confidence in the very cold temperatures, but lower confidence on how much accumulating snow may occur,” the NWS states.

‘Lake effect snow’ in Chicago area, tornados in the Deep South

As far as dealing with potentially nasty weather, the Evansville area will be far from alone in the coming days. Heavy to “lake effect” snow could descend on Chicago and Michigan over the weekend, while the Deep South faces the potential for flooding and even tornados.

The NWS has several tips for when the extreme cold arrives in the Evansville area next week: dress in layers; check on your neighbors; and recognize the symptoms of hypothermia, which include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, slurred speech and exhaustion.

Residents should also do what they can to keep pipes from freezing in their homes: Let faucets drip and open cabinet doors to let heat in.

