Winter is back and NY could get a foot of snow Thursday through Friday. See estimated inch counts
New York gets all four seasons. Sometimes two or three happen in the same week.
Spring temperatures in the 50s and 60s and flood watches will give way to a storm set to deliver snow across the country and move through New York state Thursday and Friday.
A wave of cold air will plummet temperatures between 20-30 degrees in 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for much of the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Catskills, Hudson Valley and central New York from Thursday evening through Friday evening. Those regions are expected to have total snowfall of 4 to 12 inches, making the Friday morning commute difficult. Snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour at times.
New York City could receive a mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain.
The nation is getting hit with back-to-back storms. The first system brought bitter cold and snow to the Midwest and Mississippi Valley.
Rochester: How much snow will we get on Thursday and Friday? Snow forecast comes into focus
Hudson Valley: Weather for Friday could dump snow, ice on Hudson Valley after very warm Wednesday
A high impact winter storm is possibile with snow and ice Thursday night into Friday. Still uncertainity on snowfall amounts and low track. Highest confidence for impactful mix or heavier snow in watch area. #nywx #pawx pic.twitter.com/u7CQYyjzyy
— NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) February 23, 2022
How much snow is forecast in New York?
Here are the totals the National Weather Service is calling for as of Wednesday morning.
Allegany County
Wellsville: 3-7
Broome County
Binghamton:6-8
Vestal: 6-8
Cattaraugus County
Olean: 3-7
Cayuga County
Auburn: 5-10
Chautauqua County
Jamestown: 3-7
Chemung County
Elmira: 4-8
Chenango County
Norwich: 6-10
Clinton County
Plattsburgh: 4-13
Cortland County
Cortland: 5-10
Delaware County
Delhi: 8-12
Dutchess County
Amenia: 6-8
Poughkeepsie: 8-12
Erie County
Buffalo: 4-8
Essex County
Lake Placid: 5-13
Franklin County
Saranac Lake: 5-13
Genesee County
Batavia: 4-9
Herkimer County
Herkimer: 6-8
Old Forge: 6-8
Jefferson County
Watertown: 4-11
Lewis County
Lowville: 5-12
Livingston County
Dansville: 4-9
Madison County
Chittenango: 5-11
Monroe County
Rochester: 5-10
Niagara County
Niagara Falls: 3-8
Ontario County
Canandaigua: 4-9
Oneida County
Rome: 6-12
Utica: 6-11
Onondaga County
Syracuse: 5-11
Orange County
Middletown: 6-8
Orleans County
Albion: 4-10
Oswego County
Oswego: 5-12
Otsego County
Cooperstown: 6-11
Putnam County
Cold Spring: 6-8
Rockland County
New City: 4-6
Schuyler County
Watkins Glen: 4-9
Seneca County
Seneca Falls: 4-10
St. Lawrence
Canton: 4-12
Steuben County
Corning: 4-8
Hornell: 4-9
Sullivan County
Monticello: 8-12
Tioga County
Owego: 4-8
Tompkins County
Ithaca: 4-9
Ulster County
Kingston: 8-12
Sundown: 8-12
Wayne County
Newark: 4-10
Westchester County
White Plains: 3-4
Wyoming County
Warsaw: 5-9
Yates County
Penn Yan: 4-10
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: New York snow storm: How many inches your area is expected to get