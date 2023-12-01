When is winter break in Nashville? Middle Tennessee? See the dates.

With the holidays in full swing, that means winter break is just around the corner for schools.

Here's a look at when public school students around Middle Tennessee will be on winter break this year. Keep in mind that some days will require staff to be present for professional development.

Cheatham County School District: Dec. 22-Jan. 8*

More information can be found at cheathamcountyschools.net.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 21.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System: Dec. 18-Jan. 3*

More information can be found at cmcss.net.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 15.

Dickson County Schools: Dec. 21-Jan. 3*

More information can be found at dcstn.org.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 20.

Franklin Special School District: Dec. 18-Jan. 4*

More information can be found at fssd.org.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 15.

Lebanon Special School District: Dec. 20-Jan. 3*

More information can be found at lssd.org.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 19.

Maury County Public Schools: Dec. 18-Jan. 2*

More information can be found at mauryk12.org.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 15.

Metro Nashville Public Schools: Dec. 21-Jan. 8*

More information can be found at mnps.org.

*Grades 9-12 will have half days from Dec. 15-20. All grades will have a half day on Dec. 20.

Murfreesboro City Schools: Dec. 21-Jan. 7*

More information can be found at cityschools.net.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 20.

Robertson County Schools: Dec. 21-Jan. 7*

More information can be found at rcstn.net.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 20.

Rutherford County Schools: Dec. 21-Jan. 7*

More information can be found at rcschools.net.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 20.

Sumner County Schools: Dec. 21-Jan. 9*

More information can be found at sumnerschools.org.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 20. These dates also include Union Elementary.

Williamson County Schools: Dec. 18-Jan. 3*

More information can be found at wcs.edu.

*Students will be dismissed early on Dec. 15.

Wilson County Schools: Dec. 20-Jan. 4

More information can be found at wcschools.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is winter break for Nashville, Middle TN students? See the dates.