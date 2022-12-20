Winter is coming

A major blizzard is brewing up a dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow. A House committee is debating the release of Donald Trump's tax returns. And a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked parts of Northern California.

Pre-Christmas blizzard could strengthen into a 'bomb cyclone'

The first day of winter is Wednesday, and this blizzard apparently got the memo. A pre-Christmas blizzard that experts say could become a "bomb cyclone" is set to bring heavy snow, strong wind and plummeting temperatures to the Central and Northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes this week. The storm system could create treacherous travel conditions late Wednesday through Christmas Eve. And it's going to get cold – in some places, really cold. Meteorologists in the Twin Cities are forecasting wind chills and cold as minus 40. Even locations as far south as Orlando, Florida, could see below-freezing conditions, AccuWeather said.

Will Trump's tax returns become public?

A key House panel met Tuesday afternoon to discuss releasing Donald Trump's tax returns, a move that Republicans warned could jeopardize the privacy of every American's taxes but that Democrats argue could help guide tax lawmaking. The House Ways and Means Committee, led by Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., got the returns from the Treasury Department a few weeks ago after a long legal battle. The committee met briefly before it closed the meeting to the public, noting the confidential nature of the documents under review. Here's what's happening now.

What everyone's talking about

2 dead, thousands without power after earthquake rocks California

At least two people were killed and 11 were injured in the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked Northern California early Tuesday, local authorities said. Damage to roads was reported, Humboldt County officials said, at least two homes were knocked off their foundations or partially collapsed, and tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power in the area about 250 miles north of San Francisco. The quake was the strongest the area has seen in years, and the U.S. Geological Survey warned of "many" aftershocks, including some that could reach magnitude 4.

Asylum-seekers in limbo as Title 42 hangs in the balance

The Biden administration intended to lift the order that allowed expedited expulsion of asylum-seekers on grounds of preventing COVID-19 under a public-health rule that was scheduled to expire Wednesday. But the Supreme Court put that plan on hold.

What you need to know:

What is Title 42? Title 42 took effect at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Under the Trump administration, the CDC invoked the health code to prevent migrants from being held in crowded holding facilities during a global pandemic.

Immigration advocates say the policy was used for border control long after the COVID-19 threat had retreated. The CDC officially terminated the order in April, but it never went away.

Republican-led states, including Texas, argued that ending Title 42 could provoke unusually high levels of migration and drain state resources. They appealed their case to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, and the Court said the order must remain in place while it evaluates written arguments.

Real quick

🌤 What's the weather up to at your house? Check your local forecast.

🎶 Silent night ... spooky night? 😱

Christmas in America has long been about receiving presents from Santa for being nice, or at worst, getting a lump of coal for being naughty. Though jolly St. Nicholas has long been a staple, the holiday season has historically had a sinister side. In pagan and other pre-Christian traditions, legends arose of mythical beings who emerged during the long nights around the solstice to dole out more extreme punishments to those who weren't on their best behavior. Ever heard of Belsnickel? Jim from "The Office" may have put it best: "He's kinda like Santa, except dirty. And worse."

👉 Read more (if you dare!): Christmas monsters have haunted Europeans for longer than America has been a country. Here are seven of those stories.

A break from the news

