Winter is coming to KC. What’s the best thermostat setting to stay warm and save money?

With temperatures gradually dropping in Kansas City, it’s a good time to think about preparing your home for cold winter weather.

Daily high temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s and 60s through next week in the metro, but they will likely dip into the 30s overnight this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

It may be tempting to crank up the heat in your home — but this can lead to high energy bills, especially if your home isn’t properly insulated.

Setting your thermostat just a few degrees lower can save a significant amount of energy — and money on your monthly bill.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends maintaining an indoor temperature of 68° to 70° while you’re awake, and lowering the temperature overnight.

Here are a few more tips on staying warm without breaking the bank.

Program your thermostat

Adjusting the temperature of your home, especially when you are heading out the door or falling asleep, is an easy task to forget.

So-called “smart” thermostats can help by allowing you to pre-program temperature changes based on your personal habits.

Evergy customers can sign up for a free or discounted smart thermostat on the company’s website.

Seal cracks and gaps

The cheapest and cleanest energy is the energy you never use in the first place.

That means boosting your home’s energy efficiency is key. Make sure your windows, doors, chimney and any other openings to the outside are well-sealed to prevent heat from escaping your home and keep cold air from coming in.

Keep your HVAC system clear of debris

The harder your furnace has to work to get warm air circulating through your home, the higher your energy bill will be.

Give your HVAC system a helping hand by changing your furnace filter and cleaning your vents before the weather gets colder. New filters can be found at most hardware and general stores.

Do you have more questions about energy efficiency or local utilities in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.