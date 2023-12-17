Winter is coming in NY: Do you remember how to drive in snow? 6 tips to keep in mind

New York's winter weather can make driving more treacherous, and when it comes to safety on snowy roads, sometimes even the most hardened snow drivers need a refresher.

"Winter driving presents some challenges, but preparation can make it much safer for everyone," says DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J. F. Schroeder. "Always check forecasts ahead of driving, especially during the winter. Make sure the vehicle and the headlights are clear and not covered with ice or snow, make sure your tires have adequate tread and travel at a safe speed especially when roads are icy."

Here's what you should do to best prepare yourself for driving in winter weather conditions.

Do these 6 things before you hit the road

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), Department of Transportation (DOT), Thruway Authority, Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC), state police and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommend preparing your vehicle for the winter weather by following these tips.

Install snow tires as state law allows use of them from Oct. 16 to April 30.

Winterize your vehicle by checking your windshield wipers, filling your washer fluid and antifreeze and maintaining good tire tread. Also ensure your vehicle's heater and defroster are working properly and fill up the gas tank before heading out.

Warm up your car so your defroster clears the windows, clear all lights and remove all snow and ice, including on top of your vehicle.

Schedule extra time for winter travel and have a cell phone handy but do not text while driving.

Inform a responsible person of your destination, intended route and estimated time of arrival.

Get familiar with a new vehicle before driving in harsh winter conditions.

How to drive in snow? Less gas, less brake, and other tips for winter driving

Tips for driving in winter weather

As snow and ice affect road conditions this winter, state agencies provided these suggestions for drivers whether you'll be on the road for hours or just heading to the grocery store.

Give room for snow plow operators and other emergency vehicles. Never follow a snowplow too closely or attempt to pass one.

Turn on your headlights whenever your windshield wipers are on. New York state law makes this mandatory.

Do not exceed the speed limit . Remember to adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave plenty of room between vehicles.

Don't try to pass or weave in and out of traffic and be prepared to react if other drivers start to slide.

Don't drive during ice or snowstorms unless it's necessary. Keep in mind bridges, ramps and overpasses will freeze first and slippery spots may remain even after the snow is removed.

Make sure your car is fully stocked with a snow shovel, flashlight and blankets before traveling in winter weather.

Stock your car with these items in the winter months

This list of practical and emergency supplies will aid you and your family if you find yourself stuck in the car during a winter weather event.

Snow shovel, ice scraper and broom

Warning devices, such as flares or emergency markers

Jumper cables and rope

A flashlight and portable radio

Blankets and extra warm clothes

Abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter in case your vehicle gets stuck in the snow

Cell phone with a charger

Water, food and any necessary medicine

What to do in an emergency

If you're stuck on the road in wintry weather, the NHTSA suggests drivers follow these tips to stay safe:

Stay with your car and don't overexert yourself.

Make sure your car can be seen. Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep your interior dome light on.

Be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of any snow and run your car just long enough to stay warm. Don't run your car for long periods of time with your windows up or in an enclosed space, like a garage.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Winter driving in NY: 6 tips to help you drive safely on snowy roads