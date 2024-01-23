Winter conditions, icy roads return Tuesday
Winter conditions, icy roads return Tuesday
Winter conditions, icy roads return Tuesday
Hiking aficionados and moms are also turning to these affordable boots to make it through these wet and cold winters.
Investors are looking to a stream of big-name reports for inspiration as earnings season gathers steam.
Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.
In the middle of a long funding winter, AC Ventures’ latest news will give Southeast Asian startups hope. The Jakarta, Indonesia–based venture firm announced today it has raised $210 million, finishing the final close on its fifth fund, called ACV Fund V. Limited partners include the World’s Bank’s IFC and investors from the United States, the Middle East and North Asia. AC Ventures has already started investing from Fund V in startups like Indonesian electric vehicle maker MAKA Motors and sustainable farming startup Koltiva.
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.
Beijing has quietly pulled the proposed curbs on the video game industry from the official website, weeks after the draft guidelines wiped tens of billions of dollars off the market value of local titans. The link to the draft rules was no longer accessible as of this morning, Haitong Securities reported earlier on Tuesday. The move follows Beijing also removing a key official – the head of the publication bureau of Communist Party's Propaganda Department – over the handling of the release of the draft rules, which caught investors and gaming giants by surprise.
For as little as $37, this sweatsuit is a cozy-chic steal that you can grab in several colors.
Goff grew up in the Bay Area, where he and the Lions will face the 49ers on Sunday for a shot at the NFC title. It doesn't get much more dramatic.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in. 'I wear them constantly,' says a happy shopper.
The national average price for regular-grade gasoline remains above $3 a gallon after several months of declines.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
They're compatible with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset.
Apple just dropped a trailer for the forthcoming sci-fi thriller series Constellation. The show stars Noomi Rapace and premieres via Apple TV+ on February 21.
Prospects of the deal going through resulted in a 60% rally in Zee's shares in the second half of 2023. The Indian stock market is closed today because of a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra.
This is a winter fashion must-have for more than 13,000 five-star fans.
Trae Young suffered the injury after taking a charge in the fourth quarter of the Hawks' loss to the Cavaliers
With stocks at record highs, a slew of corporate earnings and a fresh reading on inflation will challenge the market rally.
New pickup buyers who need truck utility without the dimensions of a full-size model have lots of choices. Here are the best midsize trucks for 2024.