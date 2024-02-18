Winter conditions perfect for hitting the slopes

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was the second day of perfect weather for a Presidents Day ski weekend after more than a foot of snow powdered the slopes this week.

28/22 News hit the trails at Montage Mountain Resorts early Sunday morning where people were taking full advantage of the great conditions.

Hundreds flocked to the mountains across the northeast for the holiday weekend, looking to shred.

Hitting the slopes for President’s Day weekend

People from all over the state made sure to get out for what may be the best ski weekend this season.

The stars couldn’t have aligned better for those coming in from the tri-state area to spend their three-day weekend.

“I think it’s always been really fun to get outdoors and do something active in the winter, so that’s always been fun to me,” said New York resident Laura Leonard.

“Well, I always think it’s kind of fun to just get out and try something new each year,” said Mason Sobolak from Clarks Summit

It was another full day of live music rocking out at the midland trails are open till 9:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.