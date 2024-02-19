Winter-like conditions possible around Portland region next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring is quickly approaching, but winter continues to keep weather forecasters on their toes in February.

It was just last year when Portland saw a whopping 10.8″ of snow on February 22, 2023. This year’s February weather doesn’t look to be as substantial, but signs of cooler and wetter weather are expected next week across the Pacific Northwest.





The Climate Prediction Center is hinting at slightly cooler and wetter conditions returning to the Northwest over the next one to two weeks. On average, February is typically the fifth wettest month of the year around Portland and sees an average of 1.2″ of snow. Portland hasn’t managed to add to its snow totals for the month yet, but some models are hinting at more winter-like weather to conclude February.





A trough of colder air is expected to dive south Sunday and remain over western Oregon and Washington for the first half of next week. That dip in the jet stream will also increase the potential for moisture around the Pacific Northwest as cooler temperatures return.

Some weather models are hinting at the chance for snow around parts of the region while others are just seeing rain. This forecast is still more than a week out. That means forecast models don’t have a good grasp on what is actually in store for the Pacific Northwest just yet. The timing of this potentially cooler and wetter weather pattern has the potential to fizzle out over the next few days. Temperatures could stay warmer across the region as typical winter rains return. That’s one of the biggest challenges meteorologists face during the winter months around the Pacific Northwest.

The forecast will continue to change and develop over the next week, but it’s a good reminder that the Portland area is still in the thick of winter.

