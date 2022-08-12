Winter diesel shock looms as tanks dry up ahead of sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Increased petrol and diesel are seen on a display board at a filling station in Stafford
Ahmad Ghaddar and Rowena Edwards
·4 min read

By Ahmad Ghaddar and Rowena Edwards

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe is heading into winter with seasonally low levels of diesel in storage tanks, with major implications for the continent's industries and drivers in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies.

Diesel, along with other distillate fuels such as heating oil and gasoil, are the lifeblood of industry with uses ranging from powering factories to heating homes, in addition to being used as a motor fuel.

When Russia, which supplies Europe with about 60% of its import requirement, invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the diesel market went into shock as it priced in a possible cutoff of those supplies.

The six-month spread in European diesel futures went into a record backwardation of nearly $600 a tonne.

In a backwardated market, current prices trade at a premium to prices for future deliveries, which makes it uneconomical for traders to put diesel into storage and book a profit.

"No one in their right mind would put diesel into tanks at those levels," one European trader said.

GRAPHIC: European diesel futures 6-month spread (https://graphics.reuters.com/OIL-DIESEL/gkvlgodylpb/chart.png)

The result has been that European distillate stocks held by refiners are trending much lower than their historical averages.

GRAPHIC: European refinery distillate stocks (https://graphics.reuters.com/OIL-DIESEL/klpykwdwepg/chart.png)

Stocks of diesel and gasoil in commercial sites in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub are also well below their historical average, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global shows.

GRAPHIC:ARA Gasoil/Diesel Stocks (https://graphics.reuters.com/OIL-DIESEL/zjpqkbnzapx/chart.png)

The spread currently stands at about $100 a tonne, still well above levels for this time of year.

Compounding the situation further, extremely hot and dry weather in Europe has led to unseasonably low water levels on the Rhine river, a key waterway for moving barges carrying fuel from the massive oil refineries and tank farms in ARA to Germany, France and Switzerland.

Water levels at the gauge point of Kaub in Germany currently stand at 42 cm, and Germany's electronic waterway information service for inland shipping, or ELWIS, forecasts levels to drop further to 34 cm in the coming days.

GRAPHIC:Rhine levels at Kaub Rhine levels at Kaub (https://graphics.reuters.com/OIL-RHINE/gdpzyomjwvw/chart.png)

According to consultants FGE Energy, 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil products traversed the Rhine to be unloaded in Germany in 2021, more than 10% of the country's oil demand.

At current levels, barge owners are opting to load their vessels at about a quarter or less of their 2,000-3,000 tonne capacity to avoid grounding into the riverbed.

This has created major bottlenecks along the route and has raised barge freight rates in some areas to record highs.

While oil products also move through pipeline and by rail into Germany, those are already operating at full capacity, FGE says. Trucking is an option, but high fuel costs make this option uneconomical, they added.

GRAPHIC:German gasoil and diesel stocks (https://graphics.reuters.com/OIL-GERMANY/byprjykydpe/chart.png)

"With the river levels so low there's no point in having product in ARA as you can't move it down the Rhine, and backwardation is discouraging having product in tank," one European trader said.

"A major disruption to an important gasoil/diesel supply route from ARA to inland Europe could not come at a worse time," FGE said.

The market is already tight due to refinery outages in Austria, which along with Germany and Switzerland will be looking to build heating oil stocks ahead of winter.

Soaring natural gas prices which are encouraging a switch to oil products for power generation could also tighten the market further, FGE said.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday raised its forecast for oil demand growth for this year by 380,000 bpd to 2.1 million bpd citing the gas-to-oil switch.

SANCTION DISRUPTION

The European Union will stop buying all seaborne Russian crude oil from early December and will ban all Russian refined products two months later.

Europe continues to rely heavily on Russia to satisfy its diesel demand, with 60% of Europe's seaborne diesel imports originating from the country in July, according to data from Energy analytics firm Vortexa.

And with no evidence that companies are stockbuilding ahead of sanctions, traders expect Europe to be in for a winter shock.

"Who knows what is going to happen back end of this year early next, looks like it will be carnage for a bit," another European trader said.

In July, the EU tweaked the sanctions to allow some EU firms to move Russian barrels to third countries in an attempt to limit the risks to global energy security, giving traders some leeway to re-route diesel from other regions to compensate for loss of Russian barrels.

"As such the market is less concerned about current low stock levels and assumes these inventories can more easily be replenished over the coming quarters," said Neil Crosby, senior analyst at oil analytics firm OilX.

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Veronica Brown and David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Manchin-Schumer bill on glide path in House; obstacles remain given Democrats' disunity

    The $739 billion Manchin-Schumer bill is on a path toward passage in the House, but divisions between progressive and moderate Democrats remain an obstacle.

  • Ukraine resumes Russian oil flows to Hungary, Slovakia as bills settle

    Naftogaz's JSC Ukrtransnafta pipeline operator said it resumed operations upon receiving payment from Hungarian oil company MOL on Wednesday evening. Ukraine had halted Russian oil shipments via Druzhba on Aug. 4 after Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow.

  • Russia could buy yuan, rupees, Turkish lira for rainy day fund - central bank

    Russia is considering buying the currencies of "friendly" countries such as China, India and Turkey to hold in its National Wealth Fund (NWF), having lost the ability to buy dollars or euros due to sanctions, the central bank said on Friday. The bank said it was sticking to the policy of a free-floating rouble exchange rate but highlighted that it was important to reinstate a budget rule which diverts excess oil revenues into the rainy day fund. In a report on its monetary policy for 2023-2025, the central bank said various options on how to return to the fiscal rule and replenish the NWF are now being discussed, taking into account the Western sanctions against Russia.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.

    The market's decline this year might make it seem like a daunting time to get started, but this short-term turbulence also creates the opportunity to start building the foundations of a diversified portfolio of top growth stocks at attractive entry points. With $1,000, you can buy 100 shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), a software company that's using big data to do everything from helping intelligence agencies fight terror to enabling global manufacturers to monitor their supply chains. Despite Palantir's advanced technology and myriad use cases for data management, shares of the Denver-based company are down 69% from their 52-week high as the market's appetite for growth stocks that aren't yet profitable has diminished.

  • Oil prices set for weekly rise as recession worries ease

    Oil futures lose ground Friday but remain on track for a weekly rise as fears of a sharp global economic slowdown ease.

  • Exclusive: U.S. questioned Cheniere pollution controls during LNG plant permitting - documents

    U.S. regulators raised doubts about Cheniere Energy's decision to install higher-polluting gas-fired turbines at its Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas terminals in Texas and Louisiana years before they began operating, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The documents show that Cheniere, the top U.S. LNG exporter, may have had a chance to avoid its current struggle with looming federal limits on emissions of formaldehyde and other dangerous chemicals. The Texas-based company could be forced to undertake outages that might reduce or slow gas shipments to make expensive upgrades, potentially wiping out any cost savings made a decade ago when it disregarded concerns from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Discounts on Russian crude oil are shrinking as Moscow regains pricing leverage in a tight energy market

    Prices for oil from Russia's Far East are now at parity with Dubai crude after previously trading at a $20 discount to Asia's benchmark price.

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved Sea

  • Ballard's faces backlash after Block Island bar brawl; council may suspend liquor license

    After weeks of mounting frustrations, a series of brawls on Monday have prompted Block Island officials to take action against Ballard's.

  • Oil Pares Weekly Gain as Traders Assess Outlook for Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell on Friday but was still on course for a weekly gain as traders weighed the prospects of higher demand this winter against the potential for extra supply from Iran. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved Sea

  • Drugmakers' shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump

    Shares in GSK, Sanofi, Haleon and Pfizer began to recover on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac. The companies' share prices had fallen sharply this week on investor concern about the litigation over potential cancer-causing impurities that prompted the drug's withdrawal from markets in 2019 and 2020. Among other disclosures, recently listed Haleon had highlighted the risk of such lawsuits in its prospectus.

  • More than a feeling: Time is now for Packers QB Jordan Love

    All eyes will be on third-year QB Jordan Love when the Packers open the 2022 preseason on Friday night in San Francisco.

  • Oil leak contained at three U.S. Gulf platforms on pipeline outage, Shell says

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell said on Thursday it halted production at three U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater platforms after a leak shut two pipelines connecting the platforms, adding it expected pipeline service to resume on Friday. A failure at an onshore pipeline junction in Louisiana leaked about two barrels of oil, said Chett Chiasson, executive director of Greater Lafourche Port Commission. A Shell spokesperson said the leak, approximately two barrels of oil, has been contained, and the company expects the Mars and Amberjack pipelines to return to service on Aug. 12.

  • BofA Says Cash Racing to Stocks, Bonds as Inflation Fears Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. says investors are rushing back into stocks and bonds, with signs that inflation has peaked spurring bets the Federal Reserve will dial back its interest-rate hikes soon enough to keep the US economy out of a recession.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconduct

  • Airlines cut tens of thousands of flights in November. Here's why travelers shouldn't panic.

    Airlines adjust schedules to match staffing levels and try to meet demand. Even with tens of thousands of services cut, travelers shouldn't panic.

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • Social Security benefits could see largest cost of living increase since 1981

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon joins the Live show to outline how cost of living adjustments are forecasted to catch up with Social Security benefits.

  • Rhine River Closure Puts 400,000 Barrels a Day of Oil Trade at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A closure of the Rhine River could disrupt the daily trade of hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil products, piling yet more pressure on Europe’s energy-supply chain.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneThe

  • Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

    Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal, 11% of its oil, 20% of its natural gas, and 42% of its metals, according to the Washington Post and SecDev.

  • Oil bounces, ending higher after drop in U.S. gasoline inventories

    Oil futures end higher Wednesday, lifted after data shows a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. gasoline inventories and a jump in refinery utilization.