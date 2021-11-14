Winter the Dolphin died from intestinal torsion, vets say
Winter the Dolphin died from intestinal torsion, or a twisting of the intestines, according to veterinarians at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
Winter the Dolphin died from intestinal torsion, or a twisting of the intestines, according to veterinarians at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. The exact scope of the problem is a topic of debate, due to a lack of formal study.
It was a hallmark moment for the country crooner, who came out as gay earlier this year!
Hundreds of 5- to 11-year-olds received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 Saturday at Fiserv Forum.
Inside Jackie Kennedy's New York apartment from 1971, which featured fabrics made by the nonprofit Design Works and textile company Tillett.
Thousands of Thais took to the streets of the capital on Sunday demanding reforms of the monarchy, defying a court ruling that such demands are a veiled attempt to overthrow the institution. Youth-led protests that began last year by calling for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, a former coup leader, have become the biggest challenge in decades to the monarchy which is constitutionally enshrined to be held in "revered worship". Protesters marched against rows of riot police behind shields, waving placards that read "No absolute monarchy" and "Reform is not abolition".
Biden's bill isn't a celebration of bipartisanship. It's the funeral.
Hobbs is a pit bull mix and can be adopted from South Bend Animal Resource Center.
The third and final meteor shower of November is about to reach its climax, an event that has become famous over the centuries for occasionally turning into an all-out meteor storm. The peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower spans several days and will be best observed during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The Leonids are often an average meteor shower that offers about a dozen shooting stars per hour on peak night. But every so often, the celestial flood
Selling power directly to retail customers would be a big expansion of the EV maker's ambitions.
The agency is slowly sending out refunds as it works its way through a massive backlog.
Former Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman said it bothers him that his on-air apology that included a home run call has taken on a "life of its own."
Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back, Buckingham Palace says, keeping her from returning to the public after several weeks of health concerns.
Buddy Hield has connected on more 3-pointers through his first 400 games than any player in NBA history.
With an award-winning film career that spans five decades, Joe Pesci has certainly exhibited some impressive professional staying power. In 1980 there was “Raging Bull,” which earned him an Oscar nomination, and in 1990 it was “Goodfellas,” for which he won the Oscar. Along the way there was “Home Alone,” “My Cousin Vinny,” the “Lethal […]
Michael Jordan was beside himself watching Kelly Oubre shoot a 3-pointer instead of run clock.
"The Andy Griffith Show" and "Three's Company" star passed away in 2006 at age 81
Penn State Twitter was an unpleasant place to be for James Franklin after a loss to Michigan, 4th loss in 5 games
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen had to exit Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision.
World champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday dominated qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix but then found himself facing demotion to the back of the grid for Saturday's sprint race after Mercedes were placed under investigation for a potential breach of technical rules.
"Indifference is the greatest sign of wealth."View Entire Post ›