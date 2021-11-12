Winter the dolphin dies at Florida aquarium

A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter, star of the “Dolphin Tale” movies, died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium, despite efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories