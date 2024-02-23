Winter edition of Worcester Restaurant Week is back, minus a few familiar places

La Scala owner Dave Ourvis and Tim Power, Membership Success Coordinator for Discover Central MA, at La Scala, which is one of the restaurants participating in Worcester Restaurant Week.

The 2024 Winter Edition of Worcester Restaurant Week returns Feb. 26 through March 9, with more than 30 participating eateries offering discounted three-course dinner specials.

Worcester Restaurant Week, held twice a year (summer and winter), celebrates the area’s dining scene, inspiring people who love food to try something new. Whether chefs reinvent classics or provide comfort food staples on their menus, there’s something for everyone. Craft cocktails, microbrews and wines make for great food and wine pairing.

Worcester Restaurant Week has been held for more than 20 years, and while it’s called Restaurant Week, it’s usually about two weeks long. The restaurant participation remains strong for both seasons, especially with the addition of new restaurants opening in and around the city. Diners will note that a few of their favorites, such as Lock 50 and The District Wood Fired Kitchen, both in Worcester, and Chuck’s Steak House & Margarita Grill in Auburn, are not on the winter list as a result of recent closings. Let’s see what WRW’s Summer Edition brings to the table.

The deal: Most restaurants will have a prix-fixe menu costing $29.24, with a few locations charging more for “premium options,” $33.24. Some restaurants post menus, while others do not. For updates, visit https://worcesterrestaurantsweek.com/menus, or connect on social media.

Enjoy a prefix dinner selection at these participating Worcester restaurants: 110 Grill Worcester, Mercantile Center, 123 Front St.; 2 Chefs Italian Restaurant & Bar, 317 W. Boylston St.; Bocado Tapas Wine Bar, 82 Winter St.; Chashu Ramen + Izakaya, 32 Franklin St.; El Basha, 256 Park Ave.; Flying Rhino Café and Watering Hole, 278 Shrewsbury St.; The Fix Burger Bar, 108 Grove St.; Joey’s Bar & Grill, 344 Chandler St.; La Cucina Italiana, 1393 Grafton St.; La Scala Ristorante, 183 Shrewsbury St.; Leo’s Ristorante, 11 Leo Turo Way; Mare E Monti, 19 Wall St.; Mezcal Tequila Cantina, 30 Major Taylor Blvd.; Mint Kitchen & Bar, 79 Maywood St.; Nuovo Restaurant, 92 Shrewsbury St.; O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar, 1160 W. Boylston St.; One Eleven Chop House, 111 Shrewsbury St.; Pepe’s Italian Restaurant, 179 Shrewsbury St.; Peppercorn’s Grille & Tavern, 455 Park Ave.; Piccolo’s Restaurant, 157 Shrewsbury St.; Red Crab Juicy Seafood Restaurant, 1269 Main St.; Russo Italian Restaurant, 65 Water St.; The Sole Proprietor, 118 Highland St.; VIA Italian Table, 89 Shrewsbury St.; West Side Steak & BBQ, 2 Richmond Ave.

Restaurants outside the city: J. Anthony’s Italian Grill, 917 Southbridge St., Auburn; Eller’s Restaurant, 190 Main St., Cherry Valley; Harvest Grille, 1 Princeton St., Jefferson; A.J. Tomaiolo’s Restaurant, 411 W. Main St., Northborough; Calabria Ristorante, 7 S. Main St., Millbury; Black & White Grille, 206 N. Spencer; Brickstone Kitchen, 4 Worcester-Providence Turnpike, Sutton; Table Twelve Kitchen & Bar, 175 W. Boylston St., West Boylston; Amici Trattoria, 582 Main St., Shrewsbury.

Sponsors: Pepsi, Wormtown Brewery in Worcester, Discover Central Massachusetts, Flexibility and Benefits for Massachusetts Drivers, Nash Icon, WXLO, Radio Worcester, the Pike, Pulse Magazine and Central Massachusetts Pride.

It’s time to beat the winter blues and enjoy a celebration of food.

Julio's names on of country's best liquor stores

Julio’s Liquors, 140 Turnpike Road, Westborough has been named as one of the “17 Best Liquors Stores in the U.S.” by Tasting Table, a digital media company focused on food and drink.

According to Table Tasting, the judging criteria for best liquor store was based on customer service and knowledgeability. Emphasis was on independent liquor establishments rather than big-box stores to showcase the best in “local booze experts.”

Table Tasting’s take on Julio’s: In 2000, Ryan Maloney became owner of the store, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. “The business is successful in part due to its employee loyalty and its commitment to educating customers. Located in a 20,000-square-foot-space, Julio’s was named ‘Whisky Retailer of the Year’ by Drink Insider for three consecutive years.”

Table Tasting noted that the staff locates hard-to-find spirits and the store boasts a robust beer section, with local brews and imports and a large selection of Belgian and Trappist beers. Julio’s also has tapped into the non-alcoholic spirits market. “Plus, the store has hot sauces and tobacco.” Julio’s has two tasting rooms, “the Angel Share Tasting Room, with more than 40 wines on tap, and the Jim Beam Cold Storage Warehouse, a spirits’ tasting room in a speakeasy style.”

For more information and events scheduled at Julio’s, visit https://juliosliquors.com; Telephone: (508) 366-1942. Read more at Table Tasting: https://www.tastingtable.com/1510663/best-liquor-stores-united-states/

Congrats to Ryan and staff!

Open for lunch

Arturo’s Ristorante, 54 E. Main St., Westborough announced it is now open for lunch.Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant offers dine-in, corporate catering, bar and private events. Lunch and dinner menus, visit http://www.arturosristorante.com. For more info, call (508) 366-1881.

Visit Wayland Winter Farmers Market

Reminder: The Wayland Winter Farmers Market at Russell’s Garden Center, 397 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Wayland is held 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through March 9.

Vendors are located outdoors under cover, in greenhouses and indoors throughout the lower level of the garden center. There’s outdoor seating for visitors who want to enjoy prepared foods, baked goods and beverages.

Farm Fiber Day is scheduled March 3 (Sunday) from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 55 vendors and 14 plus food/beverage vendors expected to participate.

Connect with the Wayland Winter Farmers Market on Facebook for more information.

Friendly delivery

Friendly Fine Wine & Spirits in Whitinsville recently announced free delivery to customers in Northbridge, Linwood and Whitinsville.

The business website “is still a work in progress,” according to the company and customers should call (508) 234-7951 for questions about deliveries and special orders.

