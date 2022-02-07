Winter Fires | Missing Residents | Mask, Vaccine Mandates Updated
Teen Mother, Baby Missing: Police
Sharon Tellez-Perez, 17, and her 20-month-old daughter were last seen Saturday.
IL Man Who Walked Away From Crash Still Missing
Anyone with any information on Thomas "Tommy" Howe's whereabouts is asked to call Antioch police.
Judge Blocks School Mask Mandate, Voids COVID-19 Emergency Orders
Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked for an immediate appeal of a temporary restraining order limiting school testing, quarantine and mask requirements. RELATED: IL School Mask Ruling 'Cultivates Chaos,' Gov. JB Pritzker Says; Local Schools Close, Drop Mask Mandates After Court Ruling; Masks Recommended, Not Required In District 214
Warehouse Blaze To Keep Fire Crews At Scene All Weekend
The fire, which started Thursday morning, remains intense after steel racks collapsed and took out the building's sprinkler system.
North Shore Native Notches Assist In Olympics Debut
The U.S. Olympic women's ice hockey team began play Thursday with a 5-2 win over Finland in the preliminary round in Beijing.
About 100 Firefighters Battle Blaze At Waukegan Boat Warehouse
Several million dollars in damage may have been caused by a four-alarm overnight fire at a yacht storage facility, fire officials said.
YMCAs To Require Vaccination For Youth Programs, Day Camps
All children over age 5 will need to get their COVID-19 shot before enrolling in Metro Chicago YMCA programs.
Sex Abuse Of Children Case: North Shore Man Receives 2 New Charges
Bruce Claver, 57, is accused of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual assault of at least 5 minors.
Man Enters Building Through Laundry, Tears Down Camera: Blotter
35 Bags Of Crack Found On Teen Wanted Over Stolen Car, Police Say
Deadly Robbery: 2 Men Sentenced After Pleading Guilty In Slaying
