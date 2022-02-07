Winter Fires | Missing Residents | Mask, Vaccine Mandates Updated

NORTHERN CHICAGO SUBURBS, IL — The work week is underway. It looks like we might be in for a stretch with little snow in the forecast. We want to get you caught up on the latest news from the northern Chicago suburbs from the past couple days.

Here is a look at articles that have been getting attention from Patch.com readers:

Sharon Tellez-Perez, 17, and her 20-month-old daughter were last seen Saturday.



Anyone with any information on Thomas "Tommy" Howe's whereabouts is asked to call Antioch police.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked for an immediate appeal of a temporary restraining order limiting school testing, quarantine and mask requirements. RELATED: IL School Mask Ruling 'Cultivates Chaos,' Gov. JB Pritzker Says; Local Schools Close, Drop Mask Mandates After Court Ruling; Masks Recommended, Not Required In District 214

The fire, which started Thursday morning, remains intense after steel racks collapsed and took out the building's sprinkler system.

The U.S. Olympic women's ice hockey team began play Thursday with a 5-2 win over Finland in the preliminary round in Beijing.

Several million dollars in damage may have been caused by a four-alarm overnight fire at a yacht storage facility, fire officials said.

All children over age 5 will need to get their COVID-19 shot before enrolling in Metro Chicago YMCA programs.

Bruce Claver, 57, is accused of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual assault of at least 5 minors.

POLICE REPORTS/BLOTTER

RECENT NORTH SUBURBAN NEWS UPDATE

This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch