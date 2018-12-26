Winter forecast: Snow expected to follow the ho ho ho, starting in West and blanketing Midwest

Denver, Minneapolis and other cities major airport hubs across the West and Midwest were bracing for likely travel-disrupting storms Wednesday into Thursday.

The disruptions will be due to Winter Storm Eboni, according to the Weather Channel.

Wednesday afternoon, Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a "state of disaster emergency" that he said was in response to the storm will would hit parts of western Kansas.

Even those in the South could face travel delays thanks to rain, severe thunderstorms and flooding.

A Transportation Security Administration agent screens passengers at O'Hare International Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Chicago. Already crowded airports this week are expected to face weather related delays. More

“There is the potential for major travel disruptions with this storm,” said AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Max Vido.

Snow started in the Mountain States – which include all or parts of Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico – on Christmas Day and was then expected to strengthen east of the Rocky Mountains Wednesday into the evening, AccuWeather reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, however, no major delays were reported, although some travelers were looking for earlier flights.

The Best Snow Shovels of 2018

"Heavy, wind-swept snow" will also hit from eastern Colorado to North Dakota, central and northern Minnesota and east toward Michigan's Upper Peninsula, said Accuweather.

The storm is expected to dump 8 to 12 inches of snow this week with some areas getting two feet, CNN reported.. CNN said more than 10 million people are in areas with winter weather alerts.

Its already snowing here. Its just the start of the #WinterStormEboni pic.twitter.com/ceBsJFXpn9 — Veronica Frazier (@VeronicaF1980e) December 26, 2018

The Weather Channel said the snowstorm will work its way through the upper Midwest and northern New England through Friday.

"The heaviest snow is expected south and east of Denver, but a coating to an inch of snow late Wednesday may lead to deicing operations and delays on Thursday morning," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.

Areas from the northern Oklahoma Panhandle to western Kansas, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, and northern Michigan could experience snow or rain and snow, Live Storm Chasers said. Still, it was unclear what areas would get hit the hardest with snow.

At about midday Wednesday, Edna Ciurleo of Duluth, MInn. was calling it "the calm before #WinterStormEboni" in Duluth, Minn., where she lives.