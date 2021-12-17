This Winter Will Be a "Frosty Flip-Flop," According to the Farmers' Almanac
Here's what to expect in your region.
Here's what to expect in your region.
The Fox Sports broadcaster might have speculated too much about the tight end's condition after he was apparently knocked unconscious.
The little boy, wearing a Mickey Mouse coat, was photographed with a heartbreaking smile.
Rosie Essa thought she’d catch a last-minute movie with her sister when she hopped into her SUV and headed down the Gates Mills, Ohio streets to the theater. Rosie — a nurse married to a successful emergency room doctor — had what some might consider the ideal life: financial security, a large family home, two beautiful children, and plans for a third baby. But Rosie would never make it to the movies that day. The 38-year-old mom of two suddenly began driving erratically, hit another car in a mi
Conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg revealed what “a huge share of the people praising Trump on TV” really think.
FIA's official statement took nearly 400 words to say very little to appease an angry Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.
Most people thought the mom had it coming.
"Ordering this is just alcoholic lingo for 'I'm just here to get f*ed up.'"View Entire Post ›
"We expect more arrests to be made," the brother of student-athlete Cole Hagan, said. "But things are moving in the right direction and we're grateful for that."
The 2021 PNC Championship takes place this Friday, December 17 through Sunday, December 19 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. This is the 24th edition of the event which was formerly known as the PNC Father-Son Challenge through 2019. This year’s field features 20 teams in the field for the ninth
The Jaguars might have hoped Urban Meyer would be the next Jimmy Johnson. Instead, he turned out to be a massive college-to-NFL coaching flop.
We love a good family lunch – and so do the Royals! Mike Tindall just revealed a little more about the annual Christmas do and shared that Prince George and his
Noth was recently accused of sexually assaulting two other women.
"I woke up in the night with a bad feeling, got out of bed, and found my brother sleeping with my wife."View Entire Post ›
The model wore an all-black look to the "Late Night With Seth Meyers" show. The outfit that included a lace blazer over a coordinating catsuit, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. She finished the look with a lace face mask that matched her jumpsuit and strappy black sandals.
During her first in-person biology lab on campus, the professor asked the class to find an object and swab it for bacteria. Most students wiped their desks and phones. Sawsan Ahmed reached into her backpack and pulled out her white teddy bear, Ben.
Everything from the only legit 10-minute meal I've ever loved, to the ultimate hack for cooking perfect salmon every single time.View Entire Post ›
The president told a woman in a Packers jacket to tell the quarterback one thing during a tour of tornado-hit Kentucky.
Herschel Walker never graduated from college. You never cared that he didn’t graduate because nothing significant in his life required a college degree. From 1980 until 1982, he was a Heisman-winning running back at the University of Georgia before going pro in the now-defunct USFL and then the NFL. He even had a stint as an MMA fighter. Lately, Walker makes the rounds as a MAGA mascot in Trumpworld. It’s doubtful that anyone has ever asked him for a college transcript.
“There’s no place in pro wrestling for that. There’s no place at all for that.”
The PNC Championship marks the golf legend’s return to the sport following his February car crash