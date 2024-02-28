Winter Garden to get Florida’s 1st Market by Macy’s store

Site plans and marketing materials published by Winter Garden Village owner Site Centers reveal Market by Macy’s as the new tenant for the 28,633-square-foot space at 3215 Daniels Road that formerly was home to Bed Bath & Beyond.
Market by Macy’s is a smaller format, more modern take on Macy’s traditional department stores, which long have been anchors for indoor shopping centers.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received the go-ahead to construct a new spaceport in Tamil Nadu, with which it aims to help private players launch small rockets in space with less fuel consumption. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the second spaceport, located on an island named Kulasekharapatnam off the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It will be second after the space agency's existing Satish Dhawan Space Centre, founded in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota in 1971, with two launch pads.
There's plenty of GenAI-powered music editing and creation tools out there, but Adobe wants to put its own spin on the concept. Today at the Hot Pod Summit in Brooklyn, Adobe unveiled Project Music GenAI Control, a platform that can generate audio from text descriptions (e.g. Using Project Music GenAI Control, users can adjust things like tempo, intensity, repeating patterns and structure.
Google CEO recently told employees via an internal memo that it was “unacceptable” that the Gemini image generator had started overcorrecting for diversity. He said the company is “working around on the clock” on a fix.
Morph Studio, which has its own text-to-video model, just introduced an AI filmmaking platform. Undergirding the creation process is Morph's partnership with Stability AI, though eventually, Morph plans to introduce an array of generative video models for users to choose from.
YouTube Create, Google's standalone mobile app aimed at creators, which helps them produce both Shorts and longer videos, is expanding to a broader set of markets after last fall's launch into beta testing. The idea behind Create is to offer video creators an easy-to-use suite of free tools for making videos on the go. Announced at YouTube's Create event last September, the tool aims to address specific challenges creators face, including editing videos and the use of creative tools, like stickers, GIFs, and effects.
Polestar secured a $950 million loan from a dozen banks, critical funds needed to keep its EV plans moving forward following Volvo's decision to pull back its financial support of the electric automaker. Polestar said Wednesday the funds were needed to finance the next stage of its development and covers a large majority of its estimated financing needs. Polestar, which has cut 10% of jobs since mid-2023, said it plans to make another 15% cut this year.
Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov announced today that the company is launching its ad platform next month, allowing channel owners to receive financial rewards. Channel owners will start receiving 50% of all revenue that the company makes from displaying ads in their channels. Telegram channels allow users to broadcast public messages to large audiences.