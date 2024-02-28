Winter Garden to get Florida’s 1st Market by Macy’s store

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

One of metro Orlando’s most popular shopping centers is set to become home to the first location in the region — and likely the entire state — for Macy’s Inc.’s growing Market by Macy’s concept.

Site plans and marketing materials published by Winter Garden Village owner Site Centers reveal Market by Macy’s as the new tenant for the 28,633-square-foot space at 3215 Daniels Road that formerly was home to Bed Bath & Beyond.

Market by Macy’s is a smaller format, more modern take on Macy’s traditional department stores, which long have been anchors for indoor shopping centers.

1880 The first Macy's store, on Sixth Avenue 'Ladies Mile' in New York City, circa 1880. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

1888 Advertisement for wares from the Cloak Department at RH Macy & Company, now better known as Macy's Department Store, New York, New York, 1888. The advertisement markets the latest fashion from Paris and Berlin, misses' and children's cloaks, Alaska seal jackets, sacques, millinery, and black silk. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)

1890 RH Macy & Co Importers, Manufacturers & Retailers, catalog front cover, 1890. (Photo by The New York Historical Society/Getty Images)

1890s New York City:

1895 Building at the corner of Broadway and 34th Street, surrounded by Macy's, New York, New York, 1895. (Photo by Geo. P. Hall & Son/The New York Historical Society/Getty Images)

1895 High-angle view of Macy's, Herald Square, Broadway and 34th Street, New York, New York, 1895. (Photo by Geo. P. Hall & Son/The New York Historical Society/Getty Images)

1905 R.H. Macy and Co., New York City, USA, circa 1905. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

1910 Exterior view of Macy's department store, New York City. Photograph circa 1910.

1918: Exterior view of Macy's department store on 34th Street and Sixth Avenue, New York City. There are trolley cars and pedestrians in the intersection and elevated train tracks in the foreground. (Photo by Edwin Levick/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1932 Overlooking a crowd of Christmas shoppers near the information booth at Macy's.

1940s Photo shows exterior view of Macy's department store in New York. ca. 1940s.

1946 Demonstrators join the picket line protesting outside Macy's department store, after the store sold out its own delivery service to the United Parcel Service (UPS) New York City, New York, 13th July 1946. The picket was in protest at UPS employees belonging to the AFL union while Macy's employees are CIO members. (Photo by Keystone Pictures/FPG/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1958 Wheelock Bingham, President of R. H. Macy, Co, Inc., Jack I. Straus, Chairman of the Board and Hulan Jack, Manhattan Boro President, changing a street sign from Herald Square to Macy Square, during the 100th anniversary of Macy's. (Photo by Fred Morgan/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Christmas shoppers outside of Macy's department store (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

People shopping at Macy's department store in the Christmas season (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

1966 Elmhurst, N.Y.: The home of real estate holdout Mary Sendek in Elmhurst, Queens, New York is pictured on January 11, 1966. Sendek refused to sell the house at 87-01 Queens Boulevard to Macy's Department store despite an offer of $200,000 for the building. Macy's was forced to design the new store around the home. (Photo by Rex Lyons/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

1969 A branch of Macy's, one of the anchor stores at the newly-opened Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, Long Island, New York, May 1969. (Photo by Ian Tyas/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1972 Woman carrying a Bloomingdale's bag, shopping at Macy's department store in the Christmas season (Photo by Nick Machalaba/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Little girls hold Raggedy Ann dolls in the children's section at Macy's department store in the Christmas season (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

1974 Macy's, July 1974, New-York (Photo by Jean-Erick PASQUIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

1977 Traffic passes billboards reading 'If you haven't seen Macy's, you haven't seen New York' and 'This is Macy's, the world's largest store' on the facade of Macy's department store on Broadway and West 34th Street, in the borough of Manhattan, New York City, New York, November 1977. (Photo by Peter Keegan/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1989 Estee Lauder stopped by the Macy's in Herald Square unannounced to see a place setting she designed for a store promotion on September 13, 1989 in New York. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2000 A woman exits Macy''s department store on Sixth Avenue December 14, 2000 in New York. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)

2002 NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: A child looks at a Christmas scene depicted in a Macy's at Herald Square department store window during the unveiling of the retailer's holiday windows November 22, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

2003 NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Macy's department store is seen October 17, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

2003 Customers walk out of Macy's the day after the company announced that the 56 Burdines stores and the seven Macy's stores in Florida all will operate under the combined name of Burdines-Macy's May 23, 2003 in North Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

2007 Priscilla, the Pink Pig, was a staple at Macy's in Atlanta.

2009 The jolly old man will make his first appearance in Macy's court on Nov. 3 in Atlanta. While you're there, the kiddos may want to swing by to see “Priscilla,” Macy's Pink Pig train ride Of course there will also be a giant Christmas tree.

2009 Customers leave a Macy's store along the Magnificent Mile on February 2, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

2017 Macy's department store on a sunny day, with a cloudy blue sky, at the Stanford Shopping Center, an upscale outdoor shopping mall in the Silicon Valley town of Stanford, California, April 7, 2017. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

2021 Priscilla, the Pink Pig, was a staple at Macy's in Atlanta.

2021 Priscilla, the Pink Pig, was a staple at Macy's in Atlanta.

2021 Priscilla, the Pink Pig, was a staple at Macy's in Atlanta.

2022 MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: The exterior of a Macy's store photographed on November 30, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

2023 The Macy's company signage is seen at the Herald Square store on March 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: People walk past the Macy's store on Herald Square on January 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: The Macy's store on Herald Square is seen on January 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: People shop at the Macy's store on Herald Square on January 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)