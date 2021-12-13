Winter Garden golf cart holiday parade canceled after car crash

The Winter Garden Golf Cart Christmas Parade was canceled after a car crash in which a driver nearly hit a police officer.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday near downtown when officers were preparing to close roads for the scheduled parade, according to a press release from Winter Garden Police Department Captain Scott Allen.

A vehicle approached downtown on Plant Street at a high rate of speed traveling east. An officer attempted to slow the car down, but it accelerated toward the officer, Allen said. The car narrowly missed the officer but continued to accelerate and struck another vehicle traveling in the same direction.

After the collision, the driver of the suspect vehicle fled on foot, Allen said. The suspect was apprehended by an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction who had seen the suspect run from the scene of the crash, he said.

While there were a large number of people present in the area anticipating the parade, no one was injured in the crowd, although the driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, Allen said.

Winter Garden police arrested the suspect, identified as Terryus Jorelle Baker, 27, who told officers that he ran because he knew he had a warrant out for his arrest, Allen said. Left behind in the car was a woman, Elizabeth Chavez, 24, and two juveniles.

Baker was arrested for the outstanding warrant as well charges of no valid driver license, possession of narcotics without a prescription, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and child neglect.

Chavez also had a warrant out and was arrested as well. The children were turned over to family and the Department of Children and Families was notified.