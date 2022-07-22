Winter Garden man accused of fatally shooting “lifelong friend”

Winter Garden police charged a man with second-degree murder Thursday after they say he admitted to shooting and killing another man he described as a “lifelong friend.”

Police were called to a home on East Bay Cove around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Police say the victim, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Wright, was taken to the hospital by a bystander where he died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

After speaking with the victim’s brother and sister at the hospital, investigators identified 21-year-old Reginald Sigler as the person who shot Wright.

In an interview with police, Sigler said he and Wright were “lifelong friends” and were hanging out in Sigler’s garage when they began to argue right before the shooting.

The details of exactly what happened when Wright was shot are redacted from Sigler’s arrest report.

“Brandon Wright was declared deceased as a result of being shot by Reginald,” Sigler’s report states. “This occurred during an act that was imminently dangerous to Brandon and Reginald had a disregard for Brandon’s life.”

Sigler has been charged with one count of second-degree murder with a firearm.

He’s being held in the Orange County jail on no bond.

