Winter Garden man linked to multiple home burglaries near downtown Orlando, police say

Orlando police say they’ve arrested a man responsible for more than a dozen recent burglaries to homes in and around the Delaney Park area.

According to the Orlando Police Department, 26-year-old Clinton Charles Murvin is facing dozens of charges after being linked to at least 17 burglaries and four attempted burglaries in recent months.

Police say Murvin targeted homes in the Delaney Park, Lancaster Park, Bel Air, Lake Como, and College Park neighborhoods, getting away with a cache of jewelry and other personal items.

According to the police department, some of the stolen items were found in Murvin’s track after detectives executed a search warrant on it.

Court records show Murvin has a lengthy criminal history in Orange County with burglary cases dating back to 2014.

He now faces a long list of additional charges to include first-degree grand theft of more than $100,000 and multiple counts of armed burglary of a dwelling.

The case was investigated by the Orlando Police Department’s Property Crimes Detectives.

Jewelry and other personal items belonging to victims that Orlando Police Department Property Crime Detectives say they found in 26-year-old Clinton Murvin's truck.

Clinton Charles Murvin, 26, faces more than two dozen charges including first-degree grand theft of $100,000 or more and armed burglary.

