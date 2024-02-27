Winter Garden man linked to multiple home burglaries near downtown Orlando, police say

Yahoo News spoke with women in Alabama who are at various stages in their IVF journey about the questions and concerns they're now facing in the wake of the controversial ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are legally considered "children" under state law.
Tumblr and WordPress are reportedly set to strike deals to sell user data to artificial intelligence companies OpenAI and Midjourney. The platforms’ parent company, Automattic, is nearing completion of an agreement to provide data to help train the AI companies’ models.
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.