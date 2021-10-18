Winter Garden police investigate woman’s homicide

A 37-year-old woman was found shot in a vacant lot in Winter Garden, and later pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital, according to police.

The Winter Garden Police Department said investigators were able to identify the victim as Bowonnna S. Rodger, who lived in the Orlando area, according to a press release.

Officers responded to the reports of gunshots at the lot located on the 500 block of South Woodland Street at 1:30 a.m. Monday where the found the victim with gunshot wounds, police said.

No other details were released, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.