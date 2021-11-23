Winter Garden police search for suspect in fatal shooting

Winter Garden police are searching for the person suspected of shooting and killing a man outside his home early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a house in the 13000 block of Social Lane at 1:16 a.m. after calls reporting a shooting, said Capt. Scott Allen, a spokesperson for the Winter Garden Police Department.

On the ground, officers found 48-year-old Anthony Lewis Washington dead from gunshot wounds, Allen said.

Washington had arrived home and was exiting his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, according to Allen. Investigators obtained a Ring camera video from a neighbor showing the suspect in the area at the time of the shooting.

“Any assistance with this investigation is greatly appreciated,” Allen said.

Winter Garden police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Dave Clarke at 407-877-4876 or Crimeline 407-423-8477.

